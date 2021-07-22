Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. agency approves three airport security agreements with Amazon.com air unit

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. agency said on Thursday it is permitting three airports to enter into security agreements with Amazon.com’s Amazon Air unit that will allow the company to assume some security functions.

In a notice, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Cincinnati/Northern, Baltimore/Washington (BWI), and Chicago Rockford can enter into agreements allowing Amazon Air to assume some security functions.

“Amazon Air possesses the latest, sophisticated access control and monitoring systems that enhance security by significantly restricting access to cargo and aircraft,” TSA said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

154K+
Followers
187K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Amazon Com#Amazon Air#Tsa#Bwi#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas City, MOimperialvalleynews.com

CBP Expands Simplified Arrival at Kansas City International Airport

Kansas City, Missouri - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced the implementation of Simplified Arrival at Kansas City International Airport (KCI) last month. Simplified Arrival is an enhanced international arrival process that uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the United States. Facial biometrics provide travelers with a touchless process that further secures and streamlines international arrivals while fulfilling a longstanding congressional mandate to biometrically record the entry and exit of non-U.S. citizens.
U.S. Politicsfreightwaves.com

Audit recommends enhancements for DHS air cargo security programs

A new audit by Congress’ investigative arm is recommending two Department of Homeland Security agencies tighten up programs designed to protect against terrorists smuggling concealed explosives into the U.S. through air cargo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration need to do a better job of sharing...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Airport survey a crucial step to securing service

Are you a person or business operating locally who regularly travels between Williamsport and the Washington D.C. area?. If so, your voice is needed to assist the Williamsport Regional Airport in its efforts to recruit a commercial carrier to fill the void that will occur at the end of September.
Alabama StatePosted by
Reuters

How Amazon interfered with Alabama union election -NLRB official

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) interfered with a union election by installing a mailbox to collect ballots and by distributing paraphernalia encouraging employees to vote against organizing, according to a report by a U.S. National Labor Relations Board hearing officer. The NLRB official on Monday recommended...
Energy IndustryThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ROGER WICKER: Cyber hacks threaten U.S. energy, food supply

On May 7, criminal hackers launched a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, the largest gas pipeline serving the United States. The company was temporarily forced to shut down its pipeline, disrupting energy supplies running from the Gulf Coast to New Jersey. As a result, fuel shortages affected residents across the Southeastern United States, causing long lines and higher prices at the pump and leaving thousands without gas. The hackers held Colonial’s networks hostage until the company paid nearly $5 million in ransom money so that the flow of gas could resume.
Aerospace & Defense95.5 FM WIFC

DHL orders 12 Eviation planes, plans first electric network

BERLIN (Reuters) – DHL Express has ordered 12 electric cargo aircraft from start-up Eviation for delivery in 2024 and plans to build the world’s first electric air cargo network, the unit of German logistics group Deutsche Post said on Tuesday. DHL Express said in a statement that it was the...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. SEC Chair Gensler calls on Congress to help rein in crypto 'Wild West'

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday called on Congress to give the agency more authority to better police cryptocurrency trading, lending and platforms, a “Wild West” he said is riddled with fraud and investor risk. Gary Gensler said the...
Electronicssuasnews.com

Verizon Response Team drone piloting program takes off

In the deployment of Verizon Frontline technologies, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) is in the process of certifying 18 drone pilots nationwide, adding aerial search-and-rescue and awareness capabilities. Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders, developed over three decades of partnership with the public safety...
Key West, FLAviation Week

Volansi Marks Maritime Drone Delivery Milestone

Delivery drone developer Volansi completed the first autonomous unmanned air system (UAS) maritime cargo delivery between two moving U.S. government ships at sea near Key West, Florida. The demonstration, which was conducted on July 18, involved deliveries between a U.S. Navy Military Sealift... Subscription Required. Volansi Marks Maritime Drone Delivery...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Grant for Tri-State Airport to secure air service to Chicago, DC

HUNTINGTON — Nonstop flights to two cities are on the horizon for a local airport. The Tri-State Airport Authority near Huntington has been awarded a $750,000 fiscal year 2019 Small Community Air Service Development Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will be used to recruit, initiate and support new air service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport.
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

European agency is 1st to approve Moderna jab for children

LONDON — (AP) — The European Medicines Agency has recommended approving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Billionaires 'kvetching' about population collapse

Some billionaires are “kvetching” — or griping — again. It’s not about high taxes, government regulations or a shortage of workers. Nor is it about climate change, environmental degradation or pollution. No, this time some billionaires are kvetching about an imagined world population collapse. Instead of focusing on critical issues...
ElectionsFOXBusiness

Thanks to Team Biden, America could soon be on the verge of economic disaster

No one knows for sure what the state of the American economy will be one year from now, but the existing evidence all points in one direction: disaster. During the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, countless economic analysts predicted the remainder of 2021 would be marked by rapid economic growth. The most popular theory was that as the economy reopened, pent-up economic demand would lead to a surge of activity, driving expansion at a record pace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy