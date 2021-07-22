Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Show stopper: Eric Clapton won’t play where proof of vaccine is required

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Of9f_0b54WGvV00

Eric Clapton can’t stand it. And he is warning concert promoters that he will not play at venues where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is a requirement for attendees.

Clapton, 76, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist and as a band member with The Yardbirds and Cream, issued a statement in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday that proof of vaccination would be required to enter nightclubs and concert venues, Rolling Stone reported.

Clapton’s statement was shared through the Telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti Graziadei, the magazine reported.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton wrote. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton has released anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown statements and songs for nearly a year, NBC News reported. He joined fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Van Morrison for the December song “Stand and Deliver,” which contains the lyrics, “Do you wanna be a free man / Or do you wanna be a slave?” and “Dick Turpin wore a mask too.”

Clapton’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from several media outlets.

In the United States, Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters have played Broadway shows and concerts, respectively, in which audience members were required to show proof of vaccination, The Washington Post reported.

In May, a Florida promoter offered $18 tickets for anyone who was vaccinated and charged $999.99 for everyone else.

Clapton said in May 2021 that he experienced a “severe” reaction to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, NPR reported. He told Rolling Stone that he was afraid that he would “never play again.”

According to his website, Clapton is not scheduled to perform in the United Kingdom until May 2022, when he has two dates at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He has several concert dates in North America scheduled for September 2021, Rolling Stone reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
44K+
Followers
56K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Robin
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Nightclub#The Yardbirds And Cream#British#Rolling Stone#Nbc News#Nbcnews#The Washington Post#Npr#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
Public Healthscoopnashville.com

Family says Phil Valentine in “grave condition, will take a miracle for him to survive” – on a ventilator with COVID19

The family of 99.7 WWTN’s Phil Valentine Monday morning posted on social media that the conservative talk radio host is gravely ill, and it will take a miracle for him to survive. He remains on life support at Williamson Medical Center, in need of ECMO, but not stable enough for transport. In addition to COVID-19, he is dealing with pneumonia, a secondary infection, irregular heart rate, AFIB, kidney failure, and uncontrolled blood pressure. The family has removed all health updates from public view.
CelebritiesPosted by
98.7 Kiss FM

Britney Spears’ Former Manager Leaks Alleged Voicemails: ‘My Father Has Threatened Me Several Times’

Britney Spears' ex-manager has released a handful of private voicemails that allegedly contain audio of the pop star condemning her conservatorship in no uncertain terms. Sam Lufti, who claims to have managed the "Toxic" singer between 2007 and 2008, reportedly leaked four voicemails he received from Spears. The voicemails, which were leaked in a series of Instagram posts, reportedly date back to 2009.
Moviescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful News: Denise Richards Heads To Lifetime!

The Bold And The Beautiful fans have enjoyed watching Denise Richards portray Shauna Fulton. And now this Bold And The Beautiful actress has decided to share her talents with Lifetime Movies. Find out all the details below. Denise Richards Plays Leading Role In New Lifetime Movie. The new Lifetime Movie...
EntertainmentAceShowbiz

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

The 'Friends in Low Places' hitmaker, who was set to perform on Saturday, July 31, got his fans evacuated from the venue right after Emmylou Harris took the stage. AceShowbiz - Garth Brooks' latest concert didn't go as planned. The "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker, who was set to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 31, was forced to put his show on hold due to thunderstorms and now fans are asking for a refund.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Dying Woman Sweetly Addresses Her Husband

An old woman is in her last moment of life, and her loving husband is at her bedside. The two are discussing their long and happy life together. The woman looked at her husband and said, "Oh, Harry! You have been by my side for every hardship in my life." Harry was overwhelmed with emotion and could not speak.
New Haven, CTPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Clarifies Rules As Fans Critique Contestant Matt Amodio’s Play Style

After a contestant’s approach to answering clues provoked an uproar among “Jeopardy!” fans, the game show is setting the record straight on “Jeopardy!” rules. Matt Amodio has now won eight games in a row on “Jeopardy!,” and the New Haven, Connecticut PhD student has done it by answering all clues with the formulation, “What is…”. That’s even when the subject is a person, not a thing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy