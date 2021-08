Massachusetts averaged 685 new COVID cases a day from Saturday through Monday, while averaging 8,261 new vaccinations a day during that time period. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released updated COVID data Monday, including data from over the weekend. The state reported 2,054 more cases in the period of Saturday through Monday and saw hospitalizations rise to 215 patients — the number had dipped into the 80s at the end of June. Of those patients, 50 are in intensive care and 19 are intubated.