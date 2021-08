Montgomery County is nearing triple-digit COVID numbers once again. Health Department Director Carolyn Muller reported that the county currently has 87 positive cases as of Monday, the majority of which are of the Delta variant. Those who test positive for the faster-spreading variant are recommended to quarantine for 14 days. However, it is sometimes not known what variant of COVID a patient has until several days into the quarantine process. Muller said she personally recommends that those who test positive use the "modified" quarantine procedure instead.