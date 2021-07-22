Cancel
Syracuse, NY

Former C-NS star Sydney O’Hara, one of best softball players in CNY history, returns to Syracuse as assistant

By Chris Carlson
 11 days ago
Former Cicero-North Syracuse and Syracuse University softball star Sydney O’Hara will return to SU as an assistant coach, the school announced on Thursday. O’Hara is one of the best softball players that Central New York has ever produced, one of just two locals to win Gatorade State Player of the Year since 1997-98. She is also a three-time All-CNY Player of the Year.

