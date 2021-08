New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (knee) has a chance to be ready for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Giants head coach Joe Judge told Raanan that the team plans to take a "long-term" approach with Barkley in his return from an ACL injury. The uncertainty surrounding Barkley's status has caused his ADP to slowly trickle down from 1.04 to 1.06 over the past couple months. Devontae Booker and Corey Clement would presumably share backfield work if Barkley is unavailable for the start of the season.