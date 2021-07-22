One Spot on the Vikings 2021 Roster That Is Not Slept On

After a stinky 2020 season, the Minnesota Vikings are suddenly a deep team, on paper. Derailment occurred during the pandemic season when the defense – piece by piece – fell apart due to injury. It started with Danielle Hunter, who was lost for the entirety of the season because of a neck injury. Then, Anthony Barr tore his pectoral muscle, missing 14.5 games. Michael Pierce didn’t get hurt, but he was absent as a result of coronavirus precaution. Former 1st-Rounder (now playing for the Kansas City Chiefs) Mike Hughes also missed oodles of time. The Vikings were down to nubbins on defense.