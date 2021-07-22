Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

One Spot on the Vikings 2021 Roster That Is Not Slept On

By Dustin Baker
Posted by 
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Power rankings at this time of the year [or anytime] are not edict, but they do give a reasonable gauge of public opinion about each NFL team. The people inside the Minnesota Vikings orbit are excited about 2021 after the 2020 season was a wholesale disappointment. But various editions of power rankings suggest that the 2021 Vikings are pegged as a middle-of-the-road team. The sizzle and optimism for a bounceback seems exclusive to folks that want the team to do well.

purpleptsd.com

Comments / 0

purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
404
Followers
1K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Espn#Bills#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Houston Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everson Griffen admits that leaving Vikings for Cowboys was a huge mistake

Everson Griffen wants back with the Minnesota Vikings after a year-long hiatus. Even he knows it was a mistake to leave for the Dallas Cowboys. Griffen hasn’t been the same since leaving Minneapolis. Despite signing a one-year deal and living out a goal of his to play in Dallas, Griffen regrets burning bridges on his way out of Minnesota.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Vikings preseason game to be aired live nationally on NFL Network

The league announced that NFL Network would carry 23 live preseason games next month, highlighted by the live pro football debuts of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones — all in Week 1. The announcement makes it two chances...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Minnesota Vikings Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran WR

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to add a veteran wide receiver to the roster before training camp gets underway next week. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Vikings are planning to sign free agent wideout Dede Westbrook to a one-year deal tomorrow. Westbrook spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings’ Jake Browning impressive after QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley sidelined due to COVID protocols

What started as a downer of a night for Vikings quarterbacks ended with Jake Browning’s teammates celebrating with him at midfield and dousing him with bottles of water. The Vikings learned before Saturday’s night practice at TCO Stadium that they would be without quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley due to COVID-19 protocols, leaving Browning as the only one available. Sources confirmed Mond tested positive for COVID-19 while Cousins, the starter, and Stanley were designated as high-risk close contacts.
NFLallfans.co

Meet the Odd Man Out for Vikings in ESPN’s 53-Man Roster Projection

The Minnesota Vikings enter the weekend with a few days of training camp in the rearview, barreling toward a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium versus the Denver Broncos in two weeks. So far, young players like Kellen Mond and Wyatt Davis have excelled, the defensive is laying seedlings to...
NFLchatsports.com

What’s the Vikings Biggest Roster Hole?

After a stinky 2020 season, the Minnesota Vikings are suddenly a deep team, on paper. Derailment occurred during the pandemic season when the defense – piece by piece – fell apart due to injury. It started with Danielle Hunter, who was lost for the entirety of the season because of a neck injury. Then, Anthony Barr tore his pectoral muscle, missing 14.5 games. Michael Pierce didn’t get hurt, but he was absent as a result of coronavirus precaution. Former 1st-Rounder (now playing for the Kansas City Chiefs) Mike Hughes also missed oodles of time. The Vikings were down to nubbins on defense.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Down to One Realistic Option for Free Agent DE

Approximately 45 EDGE rushers signed with various teams during free agency this offseason. For now, the Minnesota Vikings are content with a compilation approach opposite Danielle Hunter — Stephen Weatherly, D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Janarius Robinson, Jalyn Holmes, Kenny Willekes, and Jordan Brailford. Ostensibly, this will be the group (perhaps trimmed by a name or two after roster cutdowns) that accompanies Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, and Armon Watts on the Vikings 2021 defensive line.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Dede Westbrook Planning To Sign One-Year Deal With Vikings

Josina Anderson reports that WR Dede Westbrook is planning to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Sunday after visiting with Minnesota this week. Reports had said that Westbrook was in talks with the Vikings, but could still visit with the Seahawks. He also had interest from the 49ers and Bengals.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings Get One Final National Snub as Training Camp Begins

Ask an everyday Minnesota Vikings fan about the team’s offseason doings. Most will commend the franchise for fixing the defense and drafting key offensive line pieces plus a potential franchise quarterback. To be sure, the Vikings go “all-in” for a Super Bowl each season, scoffing at the notion of a...
NFLDaily Norseman

Vikings vs Packers for NFC North -- which roster is better?

Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the NFC North is a two-team fight: Vikings vs. Packers. Detroit is rebuilding from repeated failed attempts at rebuilding, and the Bears offense has a couple of years to catch up to their defense, which will likely age out before their offense gets good.
NFLchatsports.com

New Faces to Compete for Vikings Right Guard Spot

Entering the 2020 season, the Minnesota Vikings implemented piecemealed plans at the right guard spot of the depth chart. The best-case scenario – and some fans were even optimistic about this – involved a combination of Dakota Dozier, Dru Samia, Kyle Hinton, and maybe a splash of Pat Elflein and then-rookie Ezra Cleveland.
NFLvikings.com

Lunchbreak: Competition at Vikings G & CB Spots Highlighted by CBS Sports

Vikings U.S. Bank Training Camp is kicking off Wednesday, and fans have an opportunity to come see their favorite players prepping for the 2021 season. Position battles will certainly take place at a number of spots around the league, and CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones recently highlighted "under-the-radar" battles throughout the NFC. For the Vikings, he pointed to competitions at the right guard spot and at one of the outside cornerback roles. Jones wrote:
NFLchatsports.com

5 best fantasy options on the Minnesota Vikings 2021 roster

(Photo by Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) Irv Smith Jr. OTAs are over and training camp has yet to begin. That means the insatiable appetite of Minnesota Vikings fans is only being alleviated by rumors and fantasy football projections. Nothing gets Minnesota Vikings fans or any other fan base around the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy