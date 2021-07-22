Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The War on Drugs Announce New Album Out 10/29, Detail 2022 Tour, Share Video for “Living Proof”

By Adrian Garro
rockcellarmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week brought big news from The War on Drugs, as the Philadelphia-based indie band will release I Don’t Live Here Anymore, its first studio album in four years, on Oct. 29. The band’s fifth album overall, it’s the follow-up to 2017’s A Deeper Understanding, which was met with universal acclaim and won Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

www.rockcellarmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Live Album#Music Video#The War On Drugs#Detail 2022 Tour#Live Drugs#Tx#Ga Tabernacle Thu#Ma House Of Blues#Il#Ut#Wa#Theater Of#Fi#Ch Halle 622 Tue#Milano#Ie 3 Arena Sat#Edinburgh Corn Exchange#De Palladium Thu#De Schlachthof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Toyota
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPaste Magazine

Dehd Announce New Remix Album, U.S. Tour Dates

Chicago rockers Dehd will follow their acclaimed summer 2020 record Flower of Devotion with Flower of Devotion Remixed (Sept. 17, Fire Talk) and a North American tour in support of all of the above. Physical Medium’s remix of “Flying” is the remix album’s first single, and Lala Lala, Protomartyr and Freak Heat Waves are among the other artists who’ll share their takes on all 13 Flower of Devotion tracks.
Irvine, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Thrice announce new album ‘Horizons / East,’ share new song “Scavengers”

Irvine, California post-hardcore veterans Thrice have announced their 11th album, Horizons / East, which follows 2018's very good Palms. The new album was self-produced and it arrives September 17 via Epitaph (pre-order). The first single is the soaring, alternative rock-tinged "Scavengers," and you can check that out below. Thrice also...
MusicMetalSucks

Carnifex Announce New Album, Graveside Confessions, Share Video for Title Track

Carnifex have finally announced a new album after releasing a series of standalone singles over the past year-plus, including “Pray for Peace,” “Seven Souls” and a cover of Korn’s “Dead Bodies Everywhere.”. The new album will be called Graveside Confessions and its announcement comes with another new song, the title...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

James Blake Announces New Album Friends That Break Your Heart for September 2021 Release, Shares Fall Tour Dates and Compares Himself to Finneas in New Music Video for “Say What You Will”

Grammy-Award-winning singer and producer James Blake has announced his new album Friends That Break Your Heart, set to be released September 10 via Republic Records. With the album announcement, Blake also released its lead single “Say What You Will” along with its music video. The song is much like Blake’s incredible style filled with piano and soft-tempo production with harmonizing vocals. Its accompanying cinematic visual stars fellow producer Finneas, who takes all of the spotlight that Blake seemingly wants in the video. Check it out below.
San Diego, CAhypebeast.com

James Blake Announces New Album and US Fall Tour

James Blake is back with a new album titled Friends That Break Your Heart. The announcement was accompanied by a music video for the album’s first single “Say That You Will,” which stars musician and Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas. Additionally, a U.S. fall tour accompanying the forthcoming album has been revealed.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Telethon announce new album ‘Swim Out Past The Breakers,’ share 2 new songs

Wisconsin's Telethon recently released the new single "Selfstarter A.E." (ft. Jhariah) and now they've announced a new album, Swim Out Past The Breakers, due August 20 via Take This To Heart Records (pre-order). The album features "Selfstarter A.E.," as well as the two singles they just put out, "Positively Clark Street" and "Checker Drive" (single version). Telethon's love of Everclear doesn't stop with the "Santa Monica" reference in the album title; that band's '90s punk/grunge-adjacent power pop sounds like a core influence on these new songs (along with similar bands like Fastball and Harvey Danger), but it's more than just '90s power pop worship. There's also the quirky indie-punk of Jeff Rosenstock, and "Positively Clark Street" ends with a triumphant horn section that reminds you of this band's love of ska.
MusicPaste Magazine

Caroline Polachek Shares Video for "Bunny Is a Rider," Announces Tour

The events of 2020 halted many artists’ plans, especially tours. Caroline Polachek was one of those artists, unable to tour in support of her acclaimed 2019 album Pang, which made our list of the best pop albums of that year. Last week, Polachek shared the bubbly, poppy new single “Bunny Is a Rider,” her first musical contribution of 2021. Today (July 26), Polachek shares its accompanying video and announces her long-awaited tour, scheduled for this fall.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Boy Scouts Announces New Album Wayfinder, Shares New Song: Listen

Boy Scouts, aka Oakland songwriter Taylor Vick, has announced her new album. The follow-up to 2019’s Free Company is called Wayfinder, and it’s out October 1 via Anti-. Check out the Jake Noković–directed video for the album track “That’s Life Honey” below. “This song is about trying to make light...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Rivers of Nihil announce new album ‘The Work,’ share new song “Clean”

Rivers of Nihil have announced a new album, The Work, due September 24 via Metal Blade (pre-order). It features Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland behind the boards (with cello from the latter), saxophone by Zach Strouse on several songs, gust vocals by Black Crown Initiate's James Dorton (on "Episode"), and field recordings from Stephan Lopez. Speaking about the album, title, bassist/lyricist Adam Biggs said:
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Mamalarky Share Videos for Two New Songs ”Meadow” and “Moss,” Announce Fall Tour

Atlanta-based indie rock band Mamalarky have shared videos for two newly released songs, “Meadow” and “Moss.” The release coincides with the announcement of a fall 2021 tour in support of their self-titled debut LP. It will include a performance with fellow Fire Talk labelmates PACKS and Wombo in New York as well as a set of dates with Chicago-based indie rock quartet Slow Pulp, where they will be the opening act. Check out the Ashley Kron-directed videos for “Meadow” and “Moss,” as well as the list of tour dates, below.
MusicAlternative Press

Weezer cover “Enter Sandman” ahead of ‘The Metallica Blacklist’—watch

Weezer have released a stunning version of the iconic Metallica track “Enter Sandman.” The cover is surprisingly true to the original and is set to appear on The Metallica Blacklist album. The visual that accompanies the track takes viewers through a maze of eerie hallways, ghost-infested woods and whirling clouds....
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita Announce UK Tour and New Album “Suba’

Acclaimed Cuban keyboardist Omar Sosa and Senegalese kora maestro Seckou Keita have announced the release of a new album titled ‘Suba” and a UK tour in the fall. The band will also feature Gustavo Ovalles on percussion; Jaques Morelenbaum on cello; and Dramane Dembélé on flute. Suba means ‘sunrise’ in Mandinka, one of Seckou’s languages from Senegal. The album gives a message of hope and unity for a post-COVID world.
Rock Musicwmmr.com

The Killers Announce New Album, ‘Pressure Machine,’ And Tour Dates

The Killers have announced their seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, according to Rolling Stone. on August 13th via EMI. They also announced their tour dates. The album, apparently, is based on frontman Brandon Flowers’ upbringing. “Everything came to this grinding halt and it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence, this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records. Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the Nineties could have been the Fifties. I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with. Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully, I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy