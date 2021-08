OLED technology gives a gorgeous picture, but it isn’t perfect. With each pixel emitting its own light, it can wear out at different rates. For example, if a particular area is lit in bright white a lot more than the rest of the display for extended periods of time, that area’s peak brightness may not be the same a few years later. This effect also translates to the sub-pixels, where if one color is used excessively compared to the others, a color shift may occur on that particular spot years down the line.