ANALYSIS: Appalachian spot gas discounts fuel outbound transmission record, storage deficit

Subsidized by investors who lost their shirts, cheap natural gas was a huge benefit to the US economy for years. The fracking strategy used to be: Production growth at all costs, no matter what the costs. Over the past 13 years, negative cash flows, losses, and, starting in 2015, bankruptcies piled up as a historic boom in production of crude oil and natural gas caused prices to plunge. But now, after a brutal shake-out in 2020, production of natural gas has remained below peak 2019 levels, even as exports rose. Prices have risen in response, but this time, the rising prices haven’t yet triggered another production boom that would collapse prices once again.