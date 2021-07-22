Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Unhoused Community Members to Enjoy A BBQ Lunch at Long Beach Rescue Mission

longbeachlocalnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG BEACH-Terri Henry, of the non-profit Long Beach Food and Beverage, announced that five of the top Long Beach chefs and restaurateurs hope to provide lunch to over 250 homeless men, women, and children initiating the Long Beach Burger Week on July 27th. The event will be hosted by the non-profit and held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Long Beach Rescue Mission on 1335 Pacific Ave., Long Beach.

www.longbeachlocalnews.com

#Food Truck#Restaurants#Derricks#Food Drink#Unhoused Community#Long Beach Food#Harris Ranch Beef#Gone Loco#Northtown Bistro#Polly S Pies
