Unhoused Community Members to Enjoy A BBQ Lunch at Long Beach Rescue Mission
LONG BEACH-Terri Henry, of the non-profit Long Beach Food and Beverage, announced that five of the top Long Beach chefs and restaurateurs hope to provide lunch to over 250 homeless men, women, and children initiating the Long Beach Burger Week on July 27th. The event will be hosted by the non-profit and held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Long Beach Rescue Mission on 1335 Pacific Ave., Long Beach.www.longbeachlocalnews.com
