The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their “No Filter” tour, which was originally slated for 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic. The 2021 dates are set to kick off September 26 in St. Louis, with rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin following. The Stones have also added three new dates, including their very first time playing at this year’s New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 13, along with dates in Los Angeles (October 17) and Las Vegas (November 6). The full itinerary is below.