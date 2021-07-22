Cancel
Cubs' Matt Duffy: Activation delayed

Chicago won't activate Duffy (back) from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. Duffy looked on track to return from the IL for Thursday's series finale in St. Louis, and though he hasn't suffered any sort of setback, the Cubs will instead wait at least one more day to reinstate him. Rather than bringing back Duffy, the Cubs called up reliever Trevor Megill from Triple-A Iowa to fill the opening on the active roster created by infielder Sergio Alcantara's demotion. Once activated, Duffy will likely be relegated to a utility role in the infield, though he could be settle into a near-everyday role in the event Kris Bryant's hamstring injury forces him to the IL.

