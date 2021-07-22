Cancel
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Shows up for camp

 11 days ago

(quadriceps) is present for the start of New England's training camp but will begin on the PUP list, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Gilmore didn't attend June minicamp amid ongoing contract negotiations, but the ex-Defensive Player of the Year is in the building to kick off training camp. After ending last season on IR due to a torn quadriceps, Gilmore isn't back to full health quite yet, but there's not yet any significant reason to worry about his status for Week 1.

