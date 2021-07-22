Cancel
Steelers' Zach Banner: Ahead of schedule in recovery

 11 days ago

Banner (knee) is ahead of schedule in his recovery process, Bob Pompeani of KDKA reports. Banner sustained a torn ACL during the first game of the 2020 campaign, but he re-signed with the Steelers in March and said in May that he expects to be ready for training camp. Coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that the 27-year-old is believed to be ahead of schedule in his recovery, so it appears as though he could be near full participation in training camp this year. Banner will likely claim a starting role on Pittsburgh's offensive line if he's ultimately cleared to play Week 1.

