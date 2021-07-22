Steelers' Zach Banner: Ahead of schedule in recovery

Pittsburgh Steelers rumors are red hot around the future of Ben Roethlisberger, and the insane comments from Mike Tannenbaum on ‘Get Up!’ didn’t help. Tannenbaum said that Big Ben will not even make it through the first-half of the 2021 NFL Season. N’Keal Harry trade rumors are popping off after he requested a trade from the New England Patriots - should the Steelers trade for him? Steelers Talk host Thomas Mott breaks down the latest Steelers news and rumors, including TJ Watt’s engagement, on today’s video! Help us get this channel growing as quickly as possible! The more subscribers we get, the more shows we can do - https://www.