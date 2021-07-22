Cancel
‘The View’ is in no rush to replace Meghan McCain

By Carlos Greer
Cover picture for the articleGet ready for another game of musical chairs when Meghan McCain exits “The View” in the fall. An insider tells Page Six there will be an array of guest hosts as the show seeks a replacement for the conservative pundit. “There is no scramble. They’re taking time to find the...

