‘The View’ is in no rush to replace Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain's last week on the job at The View began with controversy Monday — and she wasn't even in the shot when it happened. Although McCain was present early in the show, she sat out the co-hosts' virtual interview with guest Mary Trump, a frequent critic of her uncle, former President Donald Trump. The younger Trump, author of the book The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, argued with McCain in a previous visit to the ABC talkfest, despite the fact that McCain is no fan of the former POTUS either. McCain is an outspoken conservative, sure, but she has repeatedly decried Donald Trump and his treatment of her father, the late Sen. John McCain.