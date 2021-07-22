Cancel
Chaffee County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 15:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Colorado and south central Colorado, including the following areas, in central Colorado, Chaffee and Lake Counties, the La Garita Mountains and western Saguache County. In south central Colorado, the Eastern San Juan Mountains and Upper Rio Grande Valley. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms, capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible this afternoon and evening across the watch area. Locations which received the heaviest rainfall yesterday, including Lake County around Leadville, will be most susceptible to flash flooding. * Rock slides and quick rises in creeks and streams will be possible with heavy rainfall in steep terrain. Mud and debris flows will be possible in and near burn scars.

alerts.weather.gov

