Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. .Continued heavy rainfall (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon. * From this morning until further notice. * At 7:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 28.9 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to 29.5 feet early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Docks and boat ramps flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.5 feet on 08/09/2003. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee US 41 Dunnello 29.0 28.9 Tue 7 am 29.4 29.5 29.5 29.5 29.5