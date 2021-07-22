Cancel
Mckenzie County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 16:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota Southeastern Williams County in northwestern North Dakota West central Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southeast of Epping, or 19 miles north of Watford City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central McKenzie, southeastern Williams and west central Mountrail Counties, including the following locations... White Tail Bay Recreation Area, White Earth, Tobacco Garden Bay Recreation Area, Lewis And Clark State Park, Charlson and White Earth Bay Recreation Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

