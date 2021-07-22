Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bexar; Guadalupe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA...WILSON AND BEXAR COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Bigfoot to near Leming to 6 miles south of Floresville. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Floresville, Poteet, Poth, Stockdale, Stinson Municipal Airport, Randolph AFB, San Antonio Int Airport, Leon Valley, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Lytle, Olmos Park and St. Hedwig.