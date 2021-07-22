Cancel
Yankees' Gio Urshela: Could return by end of series

 11 days ago

Urshela (illness) could rejoin the Yankees prior to the end of the current series against the Red Sox that runs through Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Urshela was one of six confirmed positive cases for COVID-19 among the Yankees last week, but he's apparently tested negative now since he's traveling to meet the team in Boston. The 29-year-old should reclaim his role as the primary third baseman once he's cleared to return, but DJ LeMahieu and Tyler Wade should continue to fill in while he's sidelined.

