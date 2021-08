Nats win Marlins series, face O's next hoping to gain on Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Though the series ended with a disappointing 3-1 loss Wednesday, the Nationals took two of the three from the Miami Marlins this week to move to 45-50 on the year. Washington began the second half by losing back-to-back games to the San Diego Padres but has since won three of four to remain six games back of the New York Mets in the NL East.