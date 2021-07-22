Marlins' Nick Neidert: Sent down after solid start
The Marlins optioned Neidert to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Summoned from Triple-A after Pablo Lopez (shoulder) became the latest Miami starting pitcher to land on the injured list, Neidert stepped into the rotation Wednesday and gave the Marlins some quality innings in a 3-1 win over the Nationals. He covered five frames in a no-decision, permitting only one run on three hits and three walks while striking out two. Due to upcoming off days July 26 and 29, the Marlins can get by with a shortened rotation for the next week, but Neidert's solid outing Wednesday puts him in good position to receive a callup when a fifth starter is needed again.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0