Marlins' Nick Neidert: Sent down after solid start

Wells allowed three runs on five hits, walking two and striking out seven in 5.2 innings of Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays. He did not factor into the decision. The rookie was one out shy of a quality start, but he had thrown 93 pitches and was pulled with two gone in the fifth. Wells' outing would've been even better if not for a pair of poorly-located pitches, one a curveball and the other a fastball, that Randy Arozarena crushed for solo home runs. His K/9 was a modest 7.7 in 43 minor-league innings this year, so it remains to be seen whether his stuff truly plays in the big leagues, or if Wednesday was an anomaly against the Rays, who strike out more than any team in baseball. It's unclear whether Wells will become a mainstay in Baltimore's rotation, or if he'll be either relegated to the bullpen or optioned to Triple-A once Keegan Akin (COVID-19) returns.