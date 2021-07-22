Special Weather Statement issued for Atascosa, Frio, Karnes, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atascosa; Frio; Karnes; Wilson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN KARNES SOUTHEASTERN FRIO...ATASCOSA AND SOUTH CENTRAL WILSON COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 422 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of Derby to near Christine to Nell. Movement was north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Charlotte, Christine, Campbellton, Goldfinch, Schattel, Coy City, Zunkerville, Fashing, Davis, Coughran, El Oso, Peggy, Dobrowolski, Amphion, Deweesville, McCoy, Hindes and Three Oaks.