Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Clintonville church may have to cancel children activities after van is stolen by thieves

By Steve Levine
myfox28columbus.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville congregation is now praying for the return of its badly needed van after the vehicle was stolen by thieves a few weeks ago. "It's a setback, it's disappointing," said Stephen Fomba, Deacon in-training with Crossover International Church on Indianola Avenue, after the group's 1996 Ford Club Wagon vanished from a parking lot behind a building where the church is located in the Beechwold neighborhood.

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thieves#Clintonville#Wsyx#Deacon#Ford Club Wagon#Beechwold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles says Tokyo bronze means more than all her golds

Simone Biles said Tuesday that her bronze medal win on the balance beam in Tokyo means more than her gold medals because it represents her focus on mental health and her perseverance. "It means more than all of the golds because I pushed through so much the last five years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy