School starts back at several South Carolina districts

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Students in several South Carolina districts returned to school Thursday.

All three districts in Greenwood County and schools in McCormick County started the 2021-22 year in July because they have started a mostly year-round calendar, The Index-Journal of Greenwood reported.

Students get extended breaks at the end of each nine-week period and a longer break in June or July, but not as long as a typical summer break.

Emerald High School English teacher Bre Duncan said the new calendar will be an adjustment, but she likes having the two-week breaks sprinkled through the year.

“It kind of gives you some time to reset and help prevent burnout,” Duncan said.

Thursday also marked the first time back at school for a number of students since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.

All the students in the halls brought energy and excitement to schools that had been lacking, said Greenwood County School District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse.

“Virtual was an okay substitute, of course there was no choice at the time, but there’s no substitute for in-person,” she said.