HOLOPLOT Announces Entertainment Venue Illuminarium

By Jess DeWitt
commercialintegrator.com
 12 days ago

Illuminarium Experiences, a global experiential entertainment company creating immersive venues, opened its first Illuminarium in Atlanta on July 1, 2021. llluminarium has entered a long-term strategic partnership with HOLOPLOT, an innovator and manufacturer of 3D audio technology. HOLOPLOT will equip the Illuminarium venue in Atlanta as well as future venues with their groundbreaking sound systems. Using HOLOPLOT, Illuminarium offers a first-of-its-kind experience immersing visitors with acoustic sensations.

Entertainment#Sound Design#Art#Software#Illuminarium Experiences#3d Audio Technology#X1#Wave Field Synthesis
