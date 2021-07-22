Onni Group plants a tower crane at 354 North Union

Park City Credit Union continued efforts to support the community by planting perennials around the T.B. Scott Tower on the River Bend Trail. This project is a part of the Park City Cares initiative, a program designed to benefit the community through random acts of kindness. “At Park City, we...
KINGSTON — A controversial plan to build a pair of highrises in the city’s downtown core was approved by the province’s appeals tribunal. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Ontario Land Tribunal decision, released Thursday, approved official plan and zoning bylaw amendments...
SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The San Jose City Council unanimously backed a proposal Tuesday evening to block commercial development, including construction of a massive Amazon-style warehouse, on 314 acres in Coyote Valley.
The proposal rezones portions of the valley from industrial to agricultural and open space use and ends a land battle that has pitted conservationists against commercial developers.
“I want everyone in my city to be able to have those inspiring, wonderful moments, where they have an opportunity to reconnect with nature,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo at a press conference held against the backdrop of the lush, green...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula’s Land Use and Planning Committee approved the West Broadway Master Plan in a meeting on Wednesday. It aims to turn 15 acres of land between North Russell Street and North California Street into compact, mixed-use development. In the final draft of the plan,...
American Airlines is trimming back its schedule with a number of route cuts that particularly hit New York City hard. American Airlines Cuts 27 Routes In 2022, Including 18 From New York City. As reported by Zach Griff at The Points Guy, American Airlines has loaded 27 route cuts into...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami Beach is redesigning Brittany Bay Park, which means the park will close down as construction begins on a new living shoreline next to the public space.
“We would be standing in water here in 20 or 30 years,” City of Miami Beach Capital Improvements Manager David Martinez said.
The worry is that if no improvements are made to save the shoreline, sea-level rise will have a huge effect on land. That’s why Miami Beach and the Nature Conservancy broke ground to build a new living shoreline at Brittany Bay Park.
“All of the land on the...
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled in October while the number of houses authorized for construction but not yet started jumped to a 15-year high, underscoring the disruption to the housing market from an ongoing shortage of materials and labor. Though the report from the Commerce Department...
PITTSBURGH — Port Authority’s contractor this month began mobilizing at Negley Station on Port Authority’s East Busway in preparation for a year-long station improvement project. When complete, the station will have new inbound and outbound platforms, a covered pick-up and drop-off area, LED lighting upgrades, and features that increase pedestrian...
Corelogic says rents for single-family homes increased 10.2% nationally in September year over year, up from a 2.6% rise in September of last year. Improved job growth and sky-high prices in the for-sale housing market added to
A Boston-based affordable housing developer has won city approval to build 76 new apartments—and only three new parking spaces—in the Ninth Square. That was the outcome of Wednesday night’s regular monthly meeting of the City Plan Commission. The virtual meeting took place online via Zoom. Commissioners voted unanimously in support...
(DETROIT, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Detroit condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Another round of heavy rain caused by atmospheric river caused major flooding and landslides in southern British Columbia, Canada, and parts of Washington and Oregon in the United States on November 14 and 15, 2021. Some parts of the region received nearly 255 mm (10 inches) of rain. At least...
RALEIGH, NC — Meel Corp, a frozen food company, will create 24 new jobs in Granville County, Governor Roy Cooper announced Nov. 15. The company will invest $5.7 million to relocate a production facility in Oxford, NC. “We are glad to welcome Meel Corp. to North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper....
Pittsburgh and the city’s Urban Redevelopment Authority are partnering with the Historic Deutschtown Development Corp. to redevelop three vacant buildings on the North Side’s East Ohio Street in a proposed $4.9 million project. The URA owns properties at 624 and 628 East Ohio St., while the Historic Deutschtown Development Corp....
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell close to pre-pandemic levels last week as the labor market recovery continues, though a shortage of workers remains an obstacle to faster job growth. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on...
Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
Federal financing to build the $11.6 billion Gateway rail tunnel under the Hudson River could be in place by the end of 2022, with construction possibly starting 2023, said officials of the bistate agency tasked with building it. “It’s been an incredible few months and a productive year with the...
