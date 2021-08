Covid-19 is throwing Americans’ confidence for a loop, spurring confusion among consumers about the overall state of the economy and their finances. Consumer confidence bounced back up to 60.1 out of 100 this week, up 2.9 points from last week’s reading, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. The up and down reporting of confidence over the past three weeks indicates a yo-yo effect, where consumers are signaling uncertainty.