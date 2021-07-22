Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

No one hurt in natural gas pipeline explosion in Kansas

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A natural gas pipeline exploded Thursday in a rural western Kansas cattle pasture, igniting a large plume of fire seen by motorists on nearby Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County, authorities said.

No one was injured.

Northern Natural Gas, which owns the pipeline, shut off the gas to put out the flames, said Keith Haberer, emergency manager for Ellsworth County.

The explosion, which occurred about 15 miles northeast of the city of Ellsworth, also ignited a grass fire.

The fires were out in about an hour and a half. Haberer said he didn’t know the cause of the explosion.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

519K+
Followers
291K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Ellsworth, KS
Crime & Safety
Ellsworth, KS
Accidents
Ellsworth County, KS
Government
Ellsworth County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Ellsworth, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Ellsworth, KS
Government
Ellsworth County, KS
Industry
Ellsworth County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
County
Ellsworth County, KS
Ellsworth County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Cattle#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Worker crushed to death in Nebraska workplace accident

LINDSEY, Neb. (AP) — A man has been killed at a poultry operation near the village of Lindsay in northeastern Nebraska, officials there said. Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were called early Monday afternoon to an address for a report of a man being crushed, and deputies arrived to find Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez, 23, of Columbus, gravely injured, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy