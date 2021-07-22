No one hurt in natural gas pipeline explosion in Kansas

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A natural gas pipeline exploded Thursday in a rural western Kansas cattle pasture, igniting a large plume of fire seen by motorists on nearby Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County, authorities said.

No one was injured.

Northern Natural Gas, which owns the pipeline, shut off the gas to put out the flames, said Keith Haberer, emergency manager for Ellsworth County.

The explosion, which occurred about 15 miles northeast of the city of Ellsworth, also ignited a grass fire.

The fires were out in about an hour and a half. Haberer said he didn’t know the cause of the explosion.