La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas

By TheNoHoArtsDistrict
nohoartsdistrict.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning “La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas” comes to Hollywood Fringe!. Writer and solo performer, Shelley Cooper, coming off the enormous success at the Orlando Fringe Festival and winning Critic’s Choice Award for Best Individual Performance in a Drama, will perform her one-woman show, “La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas” at the Hudson Theatre as a part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021.

