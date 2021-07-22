Georgia family mourns 'most loving, joyous' 5-year-old boy who died from Covid-19

Getting children back in classrooms has been a top priority for the United States – but if a coronavirus outbreak were to happen within a school, how should schools respond?. Drew Charter School in Atlanta kicked off the new school year last week and already has reported initially nine students and five staff testing positive for Covid-19, and more than 100 students at the school are in quarantine, Peter McKnight, the head of the school, said Friday. Only one of the five staff members who tested positive had been vaccinated, he said.