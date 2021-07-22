Cancel
Georgia family mourns 'most loving, joyous' 5-year-old boy who died from Covid-19

By David Williams
CNN
CNN
 11 days ago
(CNN) — A family in Georgia is mourning after a 5-year-old boy -- described as someone who had "nothing but pure love" -- died just days after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Wyatt Gibson suffered a stroke and died on July 16 in a Chattanooga, Tennessee, hospital where he'd been intubated because he was having trouble breathing and his oxygen levels were low, his godmother Amanda Summey told CNN.

