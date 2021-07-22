Hermantown vintage store opens at new location

A Hermantown vintage store is now open at a new location, featuring work from more than 40 artisans and vendors. The Vintage Hideaway Marketplace opened at 3850 Old Midway Road in Hermantown on Thursday. It will celebrate its grand opening through Saturday, with extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The grand opening will have food samples and demonstrations, plus lunch available to purchase from K & B Grilled Cheese from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.