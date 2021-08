LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – University of Southern California receiver Bru McCoy has been suspended from team activities following his arrest last month on suspicion of domestic violence, according to media reports. McCoy’s arrest was first reported by the website 247Sports, and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the football player was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. July 24 on suspicion of “intimate partner violence with injury,” but did not release further details. McCoy was released the same day on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24, according to sheriff’s jail records. No criminal charges had been filed against...