“Day 7.5093” (KeiyaA Remix)
British indie rock singer Nilüfer Yanya and Brooklyn-based singer and producer KeiyaA exist on seemingly different frequencies. Yanya's bright, guitar-driven pop hooks squirm into your mind and live there for days, while KeiyaA's ethereal R&B feels like stumbling into a rare live performance, even when you're listening to a recording. So KeiyaA's remix of "Day 7.5093," a song off Yanya's 2020 EP Feeling Lucky?, is an unexpectedly fruitful collaboration.
