Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

“Day 7.5093” (KeiyaA Remix)

By Vrinda Jagota
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 11 days ago

British indie rock singer Nilüfer Yanya and Brooklyn-based singer and producer KeiyaA exist on seemingly different frequencies. Yanya’s bright, guitar-driven pop hooks squirm into your mind and live there for days, while KeiyaA’s ethereal R&B feels like stumbling into a rare live performance, even when you’re listening to a recording. So KeiyaA’s remix of “Day 7.5093,” a song off Yanya’s 2020 EP Feeling Lucky?, is an unexpectedly fruitful collaboration.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Remix
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicLoyola Phoenix

Limp Bizkit and Megan Thee Stallion Make Fireworks on Lollapalooza Day 3

“This is a dream come true,” Jason Singer, vocalist and guitarist of the Detroit-based Michigander, said as a crowd of more than a thousand surrounded the GrubHub stage during their set. “I will cry by the end of this set so hang in there with me.”. Singer’s tears weren’t from...
MusicPaste Magazine

Nilüfer Yanya Announces Feeling Lucky? Remix EP, Shares keiyaA's "Day 7.5093"

British singer/songwriter Nilüfer Yanya is taking a fresh look at her 2020 Feeling Lucky? EP, announcing the Feeling Lucky? Remix EP Tuesday and sharing its first single, Chicago-born singer/songwriter keiyaA’s take on “Day 7.5093.” The three-track remix EP is out in full on Aug. 18 via ATO Records, and also features reworks from Little Dragon and Kwes.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Nilüfer Yanya announces remix EP ft. Little Dragon, KeiyaA & Kwes (stream a track)

Last year, Nilüfer Yanya followed her highly (and deservedly) acclaimed 2019 debut album Miss Universe with the three-song Feeling Lucky? EP, and today she announced the Feeling Lucky? Remix EP, with remixes of all three of those songs by Little Dragon, KeiyaA, and Kwes. The KeiyaA remix of "Day 7.5093" is out now, and it turns the indie pop original into a sputtering electronic pop song. It's very cool stuff, as you can hear for yourself below. The EP drops August 18 via ATO.
MusicAmadhia

Swordplay (Hypnoskull Vocal Remix)

A worthy successor to Your Dystopia, My Utopia. The title track is a chewy, distorted, fucked up love letter to 2020. The final track a re-imagining of the now 30 year old FLA's Digital Tension Dementia. Discordia.
MusicEDMTunes

Third Party- Veins (AVIRA Remix)

The melodic techno and progressive talent AVIRA gives his personal touch to one of the most joyful tracks ever. That track is Third Party‘s single ‘ Veins’, which is out now via Armada Music. Avira gives it a melodic and uplifting remix, giving it a new light. The British house...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Morray Calls On Polo G For "Trenches (Remix)"

There are several rising artists who have captivated Hip Hop, but Morray has gained attention from his peers and critics as the next in line. Earlier this year, the North Carolina artist shared his single "Trenches," a track that pays homage to the streets that helped raise him, and while it may have been tough to navigate, Morray makes it clear that he has "love for the ghetto, love for the hood."
Worldcoolhunting.com

Mdou Moctar feat. MC Yallah: Tala Tannam (Debmaster Remix)

Tuareg songwriter and musician Mdou Moctar (aka Mahamadou Souleymane) released his already acclaimed Afrique Victime album earlier this year. From it, the track “Tala Tannam” returns as a remix by electronic producer Debmaster (aka Julien Deblois) that features a riveting guest turn from the rapper MC Yallah. “I’ve loved to work on my brother Mdou Moctar’s track,” Kenya-born, Uganda-based Yallah says in a statement. “Fusing hip-hop with deep desert sounds really took me to a different place. I hope we meet in real life one day!”
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Pitchfork

Wildhund

Lantlôs, a project led by German multi-instrumentalist Markus Siegenhort, were adventurous from the jump, combining icy black metal with post-rock and jazz in the late 2000s. While their sound has softened since then, their creativity has not. It’s been a full seven years since they did away almost entirely with screams and blastbeats on the epic suite Melting Sun. Its long-awaited follow-up, Wildhund, nixes longform compositions for a punchier sound. And while plenty of metal bands have gone shoegaze over the past decade, this music smashes those familiar tropes into a million kaleidoscopic pieces.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Lizzo Releasing “Rumors,” First New Song in 2 Years, Next Week

Lizzo has announced that, next week, she’s releasing her first new solo single in over two years. The new song is called “Rumors” and it’s out August 13. “Rumors” serves as the follow-up to Lizzo’s suite of Cuz I Love You tracks and the 2019 Charli XCX collaboration “Blame It on Your Love.” Find the single artwork for “Rumors,” shot by Jora Frantzis, below.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Celestial Blues

For King Woman founder Kristina Esfandiari, the darkness is the point, and everything else is negotiable. That impulse has given rise to Miserable’s doomgaze dirges, Dalmatian’s damned hip-hop, Sugar High’s unsettling R&B, and NGHTCRWLR’s industrial mutations; it has allowed each of her many projects room to fully develop without succumbing to an overstuffed kitchen-sink mindset. On the Jack Shirley produced Celestial Blues, King Woman’s sophomore full-length for Relapse Records, doom metal is a bit player in Esfandiari’s perpetually expanding musical universe, dominated here by post-rock’s dynamic shifts, shoegaze’s woozy walls of distortion, and grunge’s prickly depressive weight. The riffs are still as heavy as a church tower, but Esfandiari tamps down the more aggressive aspects of King Woman’s earlier work here, turning towards the light instead for an exploration of the apocalypse, religious trauma, and life after death.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Grouper, Obongjayar, Dave, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan”: The Ones

Following in the footsteps of Tiwa Savage, Rema, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr is the latest signee of the Don Jazzy–led super label Mavin Records to breakthrough behind a genre-bending sound. The 19-year-old was raised between Lagos and Cotonou, and on “Bloody Samaritan,” she is influenced by a ton of different styles: Her silky and cozy vocals might bring to mind neo-soul; her verses have this improvised feel to them that’s similar to when rappers freestyle; and the mellow groove of the production is pure Afropop. It’s the type of song where the prominence of each element depends on where you are; the beat might catch your attention at a house party, while her soothing vocals will swirl around your mind when you’re home alone.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

SHILOH: Lost for Words

John Glacier’s confessional dictaphone raps sound like intimate notes to self, intended for one listener only. She writes to untangle her mind. “Got weed for the low times too/What’s low times two? I dunno/Double negative makes a positive, or so they say/So I’m playing with the words again,” she drawls over the stretched-out guitar of “Green Elephants Freestyle,” a highlight from the woozy final third of her debut album. SHILOH: Lost for Words shines in the moments when Glacier lets her vocals float a little outside of the beat, luxuriating in the tension between her reticent persona and raw lyricism. On “Boozy,” she duets with her own muffled practice takes; on “Some Other Thing,” her stream of consciousness solidifies over an echoing drone.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Travis Scott Announces Production Deal With A24 Films

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Films has landed a production deal with A24 Films, the studio behind movies like Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, and Moonlight. Scott announced the collaboration on Instagram with a photo of a “first draft” script with the A24 logo and the mostly-censored title Utopia. The rapper has previously dropped clues that his Astroworld follow-up will be named Utopia. In addition, insiders have told Variety that Scott’s “first ‘special project’” with A24 will align with his album. See the teaser below.
Musicreadjunk.com

ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2021)

The ReadJunk New Music playlist of July 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Durand Jones & The Indications, Curtis Harding, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ries Brothers, Iration, The Expendables, Ballyhoo!, Big D and the Kids Table, Mr. Kingpin, Face To Face, Rise Against, Punk Rock Factory, Billy Bragg, The Vaccines, We Are Scientists and many more!
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Nigel Godrich Talks From the Basement’s Return, Radiohead Webcasts, and More

From the Basement is officially back. Produced, engineered, and curated by Nigel Godrich, the live-in-studio show originally ran from 2006 to 2009, and clips from it featuring acts like Sonic Youth, the Fall, PJ Harvey, and (of course) Radiohead were uploaded to YouTube last year. Now, Godrich has partnered with the Coda Collection—a streaming service available via Amazon Prime—to bring full From the Basement sets to a paid streaming platform. Archival sets from Fleet Foxes, My Morning Jacket, the White Stripes, the Raconteurs, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aimee Mann, and more will trickle out in forthcoming months, beginning with Radiohead’s beloved King of Limbs performance. In even more exciting news, Godrich says there are plans to shoot new installments of the series for the first time in over a decade.
MusicStereogum

Preview The Weeknd’s New Song “Take My Breath,” Which Sounds Awesome

Last year, the Weeknd released After Hours. After Hours is now double platinum, and it was one of the biggest albums of 2020. The LP spun off three #1 hits, including “Blinding Lights,” which broke chart records and which Billboard named the biggest single of 2020. In the past few months, the Weeknd played the Super Bowl Halftime Show and convinced the Grammys to change its rules. He’s producing and starring in his own HBO show. The Weeknd was a star before all this, but he’s at a new peak right now, and his next album is poised to be a very, very big deal. And it appears that we won’t have to wait too long before that next album arrives.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Yves Tumor, ‘Jackie’

Regret, longing, and heartache define the latest song by Yves Tumor, the producer-singer who’s spent the better part of quarantine and lockdown recording new music. “These days have been tragic,” Tumor sings on “Jackie,” the standout track from their recently released The Asymptotical World. “I ain’t sleepin’/Refuse to eat a thing.” Produced and co-written by Chris Greatti, the track’s stadium-sized drums channel 1990s boom-bap, while an electric guitar wails more elegiac than bombastic. Tumor overlays and distorts their voice, building in intensity even while maintaining a slightly detached delivery. The video blends live-action footage, 3D digital characters, and deepfake technology to portray, as the clip’s directors Actual Objects say, “this hot-tempered and violent relationship between Yves Tumor and Jackie.” Its shifting ideas of identity mirrors Tumor’s own musical shapeshifting, as The Asymptotical World weaves through post-punk, dark synth-pop, and 1980s experimental rock in a blend that nods to its past idols without mimicking them. Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

Comments / 0

Community Policy