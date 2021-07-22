“Day 7.5093” (KeiyaA Remix)

Following in the footsteps of Tiwa Savage, Rema, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr is the latest signee of the Don Jazzy–led super label Mavin Records to breakthrough behind a genre-bending sound. The 19-year-old was raised between Lagos and Cotonou, and on “Bloody Samaritan,” she is influenced by a ton of different styles: Her silky and cozy vocals might bring to mind neo-soul; her verses have this improvised feel to them that’s similar to when rappers freestyle; and the mellow groove of the production is pure Afropop. It’s the type of song where the prominence of each element depends on where you are; the beat might catch your attention at a house party, while her soothing vocals will swirl around your mind when you’re home alone.