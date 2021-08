An area of low pressure riding along a stalled front will be the focus for clouds and a few rain showers today, mainly along the Virginia/North Carolina border south during the first half of the day. Precipitation amounts will be rather light as the steadiest rain looks to stay to our south. There will be some areas that do not receive any rain at all. We could all use a good soaking rain, but it looks like a lot of this moisture will stay down in the Carolinas and eastern Virginia.