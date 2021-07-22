Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WPXI Pittsburgh

Show stopper: Eric Clapton won’t play where proof of vaccine is required

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Of9f_0b54Jpur00

Eric Clapton can’t stand it. And he is warning concert promoters that he will not play at venues where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is a requirement for attendees.

Clapton, 76, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist and as a band member with The Yardbirds and Cream, issued a statement in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday that proof of vaccination would be required to enter nightclubs and concert venues, Rolling Stone reported.

Clapton’s statement was shared through the Telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti Graziadei, the magazine reported.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton wrote. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton has released anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown statements and songs for nearly a year, NBC News reported. He joined fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Van Morrison for the December song “Stand and Deliver,” which contains the lyrics, “Do you wanna be a free man / Or do you wanna be a slave?” and “Dick Turpin wore a mask too.”

Clapton’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from several media outlets.

In the United States, Bruce Springsteen and the Foo Fighters have played Broadway shows and concerts, respectively, in which audience members were required to show proof of vaccination, The Washington Post reported.

In May, a Florida promoter offered $18 tickets for anyone who was vaccinated and charged $999.99 for everyone else.

Clapton said in May 2021 that he experienced a “severe” reaction to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, NPR reported. He told Rolling Stone that he was afraid that he would “never play again.”

According to his website, Clapton is not scheduled to perform in the United Kingdom until May 2022, when he has two dates at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He has several concert dates in North America scheduled for September 2021, Rolling Stone reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Nightclub#Celebrities#The Yardbirds And Cream#British#Rolling Stone#Nbc News#Nbcnews#The Washington Post#Astrazeneca#Npr#Cox Media Group
Related
ReligionWashington Examiner

Eric Clapton isn’t God, but he’s not the devil, either

It was the year 2000. Unlike most 9-year-olds, I was already big into blues and classic rock. When my mom played ’90s pop in the car, I’d put on headphones and instead listen to Stevie Ray Vaughan and the Allman Brothers on my portable CD player. When the late B.B. King and Eric Clapton released their music video for “Riding with the King,” she called me into the family room to watch on MTV. This was my powerful introduction to both King and Clapton. I eagerly bought their CD.
MusicStereogum

Queen’s Brian May Says That He Respects Eric Clapton But That Clapton’s Vaccine Beliefs Are “In The Fruitcake Jar”

Eric Clapton has made his views on COVID, and on all the attempts to fight it, very clear. Last year, Clapton joined Van Morrison on the anti-lockdown protest song “Do You Want To Be A Slave?” More recently, Clapton claimed that he’d had a “disastrous” response to the AstraZeneca vaccine and promised that he won’t play any shows that require proof of vaccination to attend: “I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present.” Now, a fellow British guitar legend has respectfully called bullshit on all of that.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Brian May Chides Eric Clapton’s Anti-Vax Stance as Delta Spreads

Queen guitarist Brian May has joined the chorus of artists who have looked askance at Eric Clapton for his anti-vaccine rhetoric and refusal to perform at any concert venue that requires fans to be vaccinated. “I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways,” May told The Independent. “He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.” “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes,” he continued. “There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On...
ScienceEsquire

Queen's Brian May Called Eric Clapton a 'Fruitcake' for His Anti-Vax Commentary

In the ongoing civil war of rock and roll, where musicians battle over their opinions on Covid, a new warrior has entered the fray. Brian May, famed guitarist for Queen, sat down for an interview with The Independent, where he didn't hold back on his opinions about how his native country of England has handled the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent vaccine roll out. He also took a shot at the man he deems his "hero," Eric Clapton.
Popculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
nickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
Port Jervis, NYHello Magazine

Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan shares heartbreaking wedding detail

Katie Couric's daughter Ellie Monahan married partner Mark Dobrosky in early July in an emotional celebration in front of family and friends. The wedding was hosted at the picturesque Cedar Lake Estates in Port Jervis, New York over the Fourth of July holiday. It included an ’80s party, a mountaintop ceremony and a barn party, but the moments leading up to the ceremony left Ellie in tears.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Andy Griffith's Daughter Dixie on What Her Dad Was Like in Real Life – Remembering Late Actor

Dixie Nann, the daughter of actor Andy Griffith, opened up about how her late father was like in real life shortly after he passed away from a heart attack. Born in June 1926, Griffith’s passion for being a part of the entertainment industry had been present from a very young age. Not only was he an actor, but he was also a producer, director, and Grammy-Winning Souther gospel singer and writer.
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Sharon Osbourne Returns To 'The Talk'? More Buzzes Emerge Ahead Jerry O'Connell's Arrival On Show

Sharon Osbourne and her exit became highly publicized that a tabloid made several claims out of it. Osbourne's long-running career on "The Talk" came to an end after an episode showed her on-air feud with Sheryl Underwood. Following the incident, she went on a three-week hiatus before the former host decided to leave her post after the network's internal investigation.
Behind Viral Videos850wftl.com

This woman has the biggest mouth in the world!

A Connecticut TikTok star’s big mouth has earned her a place in the Guinness World Record book. Samantha Ramsdell set the record this week for world’s largest mouth gape, female. The 31-year-old Ramsdell’s dentist in South Norwalk measured her gape at 2.56 inches. Ramsdell has 1.7 million followers and has...
CelebritiesKXLY

Doja Cat hits out at cancel culture

Doja Cat thinks some people “want to see everyone lose”. The 25-year-old rap star has hit out at cancel culture, and revealed that she prefers to respond to hate with love. She shared: “The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset...
TV & VideosPopculture

Iconic Reality Competition Show Canceled After 17 Years

Simon Cowell's The X Factor has seen its last days on television, at least in his native U.K. ITV confirmed earlier this week that the series is unlikely to return, ending a 17-year run. The last season of the show aired in 2018, with Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, and Louis Tomlinson as judges. The show debuted in December 2004 and has inspired spin-offs around the world, including a short-lived U.S. edition that aired on Fox from 2011 to 2013.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Allyson Felix Actually Worth?

Track and field star Allyson Felix is gearing up to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which is her "fifth and last," according to the Los Angeles Times. The sprinter took home her first medal in 2004 at age 18 before going on to earn a total of nine medals at four different Olympics. She now holds the record for most track and field medals won by an American woman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy