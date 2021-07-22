Cancel
Local health officials warn of delta variant

By Brittany Ward
WVNT-TV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Local health officials warn we are not clear of the pandemic just yet. In West Virginia, about 50-percent of the cases tested came back positive for the Delta variant. Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart said the variant is not reported in the Fayette County...

