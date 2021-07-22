NWS to add ‘damage threat’ to severe thunderstorm alerts

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Forrest County in southeastern Mississippi Southeastern Lamar County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Purvis, Rock Hill and Brooklyn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR