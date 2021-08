UNC Football quarterback Sam Howell is not only the top returning player in the Atlantic Coast Conference but in all of football for the 2021 season. The conference’s preseason player of the year and Heisman trophy candidate is very likely entering his final year of college football as he’s expected to leave after his junior season. And ahead of the start of the season, one recruiting site believes Howell is one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.