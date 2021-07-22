Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 15:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTY At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms producing heavy rain along Highway 95 near Indian Springs has diminished. Runoff of the early heavy rain may still be producing flash flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 95 south of Indian Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Springs, NV
County
Clark County, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#95 South#Extreme Weather#15 54 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus, Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus; Levy The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. .Continued heavy rainfall (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon. * From this morning until further notice. * At 7:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 28.9 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and continue rising to 29.5 feet early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Docks and boat ramps flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.5 feet on 08/09/2003. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee US 41 Dunnello 29.0 28.9 Tue 7 am 29.4 29.5 29.5 29.5 29.5
Florence County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Florence, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Florence; Marion The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Florence County in northeastern South Carolina West Central Marion County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1138 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Florence, Pamplico, Evergreen, Hyman, Friendfield, Claussen, Effingham, New Hope, Francis Marion University, Mars Bluff, Scranton, Coward, Carolinas Hospital System, Health South Rehabilitation Hospital, Carolinas Hospital System - Cedar Tower and Mcleod Regional Medical Center. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HIDALGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 613 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, La Joya City Hall, Jimmy Carter High School, La Joya High School, John F Kennedy Elementary School, Cuevitas, Mcallen and Havana. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Decker Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Fremont FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DECKER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAFFEE AND WESTERN FREMONT COUNTIES At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Decker Burn Scar. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Bear Creek and Loggy Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Decker Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Decker Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Decker Burn Scar. This includes the following high risk locations County Road 49 and Bear Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1045 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 10:15 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 42.5 feet. * Flood stage is 43.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to a crest of 44.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, Swimming becomes dangerous in the river in the park area. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, Boat ramp at the end of Bible Camp Road begins to flood. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Access to river gage becomes limited as the Bible Camp Road boat ramp becomes flooded and the last half mile of Bible Camp Road begins to flood in Columbia County. Overland flooding begins past the Santa Fe River sink in the park and will cut-off access road to south end of the park. * Impact...At 45.0 feet, Numerous walking trails in O`leno State Park are flooded on the Alachua County side of the river. Flooding begins to affect local roads north of Buzzard Roost Prairie in Columbia County.
Clarendon County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarendon, Lee, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Report any flooding directly to the Columbia National Weather Service at 803 234 4115 when it is safe to do so. You can also send reports by Facebook or Twitter to NWSColumbia or by e-mail at NWS.Columbia@noaa.gov. Target Area: Clarendon; Lee; Sumter The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Clarendon County in central South Carolina Southeastern Lee County in central South Carolina Central Sumter County in central South Carolina * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1147 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Manning, Summerton, Alcolu, Santee Cooper Regional Airport, Woods Bay State Park, Turbeville, Mayesville, Lynchburg, Paxville, Gable, Brogdon, Foreston, Davis Station, Lakewood, Shiloh and St. Paul. Also includes the streams of Breakfast Branch, Black River Swamp, Newman Branch, and Mill Branch. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 105 and 146.
Citrus County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Citrus The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At US 41 Dunnellon affecting Citrus and Levy Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. .Continued heavy rainfall (over six inches in some spots) has caused water levels to rise on the Withlacoochee River. Additional heavy rainfall today is likely to continue to cause the river to rise into flood stage later today. For the Withlacoochee...including SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder. * From late tonight until further notice. * At 5:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 8.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Arrowhead subdivision floods with water in homes. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.6 feet on 04/22/1987. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Withlacoochee SR 200 Holde 8.0 6.4 Tue 5 am 8.2 8.6 8.5 8.3 7.9
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Debeque to Silt Corridor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Debeque to Silt Corridor. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * A disturbance moving across the region in addition to monsoonal moisture entrenched across much of Western Colorado will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine, 416 and the East Canyon Fire Burn Scars.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 06:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Hidalgo County in deep south Texas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 613 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, La Joya City Hall, Jimmy Carter High School, La Joya High School, John F Kennedy Elementary School, Cuevitas, Mcallen and Havana. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Georgetown, Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 11:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Georgetown; Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Georgetown County in northeastern South Carolina Southwestern Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1201 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Socastee, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Red Hill, Myrtle Beach Airport, Bucksport, Burgess, Bucksville, Yauhannah, Forestbrook, Plantersville and Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana South Central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 1040 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Oak Hills Place, Shenandoah, Inniswold, Old Jefferson, Village St. George and Westminster. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bulloch County, GAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Tattnall The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Bulloch County in southeastern Georgia Candler County in southeastern Georgia Tattnall County in southeastern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Metter, Cobbtown, Pulaski, Aline, Metter Municiple Airport, Brannen Lake, Parish, Canoe Pond, Excelsior and Adabelle. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Georgetown, Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Georgetown; Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Georgetown County in northeastern South Carolina Southwestern Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1201 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Socastee, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Red Hill, Myrtle Beach Airport, Bucksport, Burgess, Bucksville, Yauhannah, Forestbrook, Plantersville and Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Beaufort County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell, Washington and West Carteret. * Through Thursday evening. * A stalled front will remain near or over Eastern North Carolina for the majority of the upcoming week. At the same time a series of disturbances will move along this front and will bring periods of heavy rain to the area. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are expected inland, with 6 to 10 inches along the coast. Isolated higher totals are possible. The heaviest rain is expected along the coast. The soil in our area is already saturated in many locations, with some areas receiving 3 to 5 inches of rain over the past two days. * Heavy rain over the area has the potential to produce flash flooding and flooding of low lying areas and inundation resulting in impacted travel.
Mcintosh County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: McIntosh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR MCINTOSH COUNTY At 539 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Blackbeard Island to near Sapelo Island, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Blackbeard Island. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Caribou County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caribou by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caribou FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN BANNOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN CARIBOU COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Wayne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 404 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons, small streams, and normally dry washes. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park, Torrey, Teasdale and Fruita. This includes the following streams and drainages Sulphur Creek, Grand Wash, Capitol Gorge, Pleasant Creek, and the Fremont River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Wayne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:04:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY At 404 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons, small streams, and normally dry washes. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park, Torrey, Teasdale and Fruita. This includes the following streams and drainages Sulphur Creek, Grand Wash, Capitol Gorge, Pleasant Creek, and the Fremont River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bannock FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN BANNOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN CARIBOU COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy