Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 15:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTY At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated the thunderstorms producing heavy rain along Highway 95 near Indian Springs has diminished. Runoff of the early heavy rain may still be producing flash flooding. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 95 south of Indian Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
