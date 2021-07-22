Chaffee County joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Over the past 20 years, Chaffee County has benefited from a number of important, high-value projects. There is no question that the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is a major asset. The Boys and Girls Clubs facilities are also crucial for the families in our communities. Family and Youth Initiatives (FYI) is recognized across the state for its community contributions. New schools in Buena Vista and Salida are key to providing students with quality learning opportunities.