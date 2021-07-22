Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chaffee County joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

Times Union
 12 days ago

SALIDA, Colo. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Chaffee County has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct’s regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access its upcoming solicitations. Chaffee County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado. The regional purchasing group connects local governments...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Mountain#Arkansas River Valley#Salida#Prweb#Public Affairs#Chaffee County Government#Http Www
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Is Chaffee County Sustainable?

Over the past 20 years, Chaffee County has benefited from a number of important, high-value projects. There is no question that the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is a major asset. The Boys and Girls Clubs facilities are also crucial for the families in our communities. Family and Youth Initiatives (FYI) is recognized across the state for its community contributions. New schools in Buena Vista and Salida are key to providing students with quality learning opportunities.
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

The 2021 Chaffee County Fair in Photographs

The 2021 Chaffee County Fair is in the history books now. The 4-H kids have packed up their projects, the livestock has been loaded into trailers and cages, the tack gear, and halters and currycombs packed up. The blue and purple ribbons are probably already on the kids’ bulletin boards, the project reports are being readied to submit.
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Clerk Mitchell Recognized as Certified Elections/Registration Administrator

Lori Mitchell, Chaffee County Clerk, and Recorder, has been recognized as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA) through the Election Center, National Association of Election Officials. Clerk Mitchell’s CERA designation is the country’s highest professional achievement for election officials. The CERA certification is achieved through a multi-year program affiliated with Auburn...
Chaffee County Times

Chaffee County sets STR moratorium

Chaffee County commissioners approved a resolution for a moratorium of the submission, acceptance, or processing of applications for short term rentals that exceed 6 percent of the housing units available in unincorporated Chaffee County available on Jan. 1 of each calendar year using data from the Chaffee County assessor as determined by Aug. 1 each prior year or 310 licenses a year.
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Fire Safety Reminder

Much of the United States is now experiencing the effects of wildfires. Though Chaffee County currently has no fire restrictions, it could take only a week or two of high temperatures before the lush vegetation from the monsoon rains turns to fuel for wildfires. It is always good to brush...
arkvalleyvoice.com

It’s Time for the Fair — Chaffee County Fair Begins July 23

It’s that time of year again — the Chaffee County Fair is back starting on July 23 and runs until August 1. After checking on current COVID-19 protocols, the fair committee decided to hold all the events in-person as per the current health guidelines. The events for July 23 are as follows:
FOX21News.com

Barry Morphew status hearing in Chaffee County 9

Restaurant Report Card: Tejon Eatery Grand Opening. Lawsuit against former D.A. investigator in El Paso County. Barry Morphew status hearing in Chaffee County 5 pm. New McDonald's donating 10% of July 24 sales to Ronald McDonald House. Will Colorado Springs home prices keep increasing?. Another COVID-19 Outbreak at El Paso...
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Rocky Mountain Bank to merge into First Western

Rocky Mountain Bank, based in Jackson, plans to merge into the company that owns First Western Trust Bank, which has an office in Jackson. According to a press release, First Western Financial Inc., the parent company of First Western Trust Bank, and Teton Financial Services, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Bank, have signed a definitive merger agreement.
FOX21News.com

Rocky Mountain National Park considers crowd prevention strategies

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Park Service has extended the comment period on visitor access to Rocky Mountain National Park to July 26. Public comments on visitor strategy started on May 21. RMNP is considering strategies to prevent overcrowding and protect park resources after a 44%...
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Takes Action to Curb Run-away Short-term Rental Activity, While Vail Rejects Restraints

In what many residents believe is a long overdue action, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) on Tuesday unanimously passed on first hearing a resolution to place a temporary moratorium on the issuance of short-term rental (STR) licenses in unincorporated Chaffee County. The resolution places a temporary cap on the acceptance, submission, processing, and issuance of short-term rental licenses pending consideration of an ordinance regulating the activity.
ksno.net

Rocky Mountaineer Stops in Glenwood

Glenwood Springs, a Colorado mountain town known worldwide for its hot springs and outdoor adventures will welcome Rocky Mountaineer guests on the debut train route from Denver, Colorado to Moab, Utah. Last fall, Rocky Mountaineer announced its plans to bring its luxury train journeys to a new US route. The Rockies to the Red Rocks will be a two-day rail journey between Denver and Moab with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs.
pagosadailypost.com

OPINION: In the Midst of Water Emergency, Nestle Seeks to Export Chaffee County Water

While the state burns and the Western Slope suffers a drought emergency, Chaffee County Commissioners vote 2-1 allowing Nestle Waters’ buyer to bottle and export 65 million gallons of Colorado water annually, supplemented with water from the Colorado River Watershed. Citizens and local groups in the county seat of Salida...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Unbottle & Protect Chaffee County 1041 conditions

• Specify a job quota requirement (not a target) and have Blue Triton make up any job shortages with additional dollar investments in the community equivalent to the missing wages. • Require trucks to be identifiable and not to impede traffic. Phone number to report safety violations must be clearly...
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County Vaccination Rate Below State Average

More than 70 percent of Colorado’s population have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Chaffee County’s COVID vaccination rate remains stubbornly behind its neighbors at 63.1 percent, a gain of only 1.7 percent in over a month. Chaffee has a low rate even compared to neighboring Pitkin...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Chaffee County invites 1041 feedback

Chaffee County commissioners, acting as the county’s 1041 permitting authority, will review the draft 10-year 1041 permit extension request by Blue Triton Brands for groundwater well pumping operations at their Ruby Mountain Springs site near Nathrop at 1 p.m. today during the commissioners’ regular meeting. The extension hearing has concluded,...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Chaffee County Human Services seeks applications for the full-time position

Chaffee County Human Services seeks applications for the full-time position of Chaffee Benefits Team Specialist. Responsibilities include but are not limited to, determining eligibility for Food Assistance, Medical Assistance, Cash Assistance Programs. Minimum education requirements are a High School diploma or GED. 2 years customer service experience required. This position will be based out of the Chaffee Benefits Team unit at the Chaffee County Department of Human Services. The salary ranges from $40,904 to $61,356 depending on experience. For more information, please contact Tara Printy at 719-530-2508 or Tara.Printy@state.co.us Please submit a cover letter and resume along with an application to: Chaffee County DHS, Attn: Tara Printy 448 E. 1st Street, Ste 166 Salida, CO 81201 Applications will be accepted until position is filled. EOE.
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Library Corner: Rocky Mountain Puppets coming to Grand County

Do you like treasure hunts? Meghan and Aidan do! As a matter of fact, they’re lost in a jungle right now searching for treasure. They found a tall tale that states, “The most powerful knowledge lies just between the lines, deep within the temple.” You’ll want to prepare yourself for this adventure as we find the treasure that reveals “The Tall Tales of the Lost Temple.”
AccidentsKDVR.com

Woman rescued by helicopter after fall in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado National Guard helicopter crew lifted an injured woman out of the Balanced Rock area in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday. A 41-year-old woman from Texas was hiking and scrambling when she fell about 20 feet. She called for help around...

Comments / 0

Community Policy