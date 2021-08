With the announcement of Brad Keselowski moving to Roush-Fenway Racing for the 2022 season onward, the future is now uncertain for South Bend, Indiana-native Ryan Newman. Newman has been with Roush-Fenway as the driver of the #6-car since 2019. Keselowski will be taking over the driving duties for the #6-car next season. Newman has not won a race in four years with his last win coming in 2017 at Phoenix when he was racing for Richard Childress Racing.