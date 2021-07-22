Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Do COVID vaccines work against the delta variant? What to know as it spreads in US

By Katie Camero
Merced Sun-Star
 11 days ago

The delta coronavirus variant, formerly known as B.1.617.2, is sparking outbreaks in vulnerable, mostly unvaccinated regions all over the world. It has emerged as the most dominant version of the virus in the U.S., now making up about 83% of analyzed cases. Nearly two months ago, the delta variant comprised just 6% of sequenced cases.

