Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

World's Largest Seafood Trade Event Debut in Barcelona Set to Revive Industry's Global In-Person Events

Times Union
 12 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. The 28th edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, the world's largest seafood trade event, will revive the global seafood industry's in-person events, according to some of the Exposition’s exhibitors. The Expo is organized by Diversified Communications, and will be held on 26-28 April 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Trade#Global Trade#Seafoods#Prweb#Exposition#Seafood Expo Global#Norwegian#Gran V A#Spanish#Fish Tech#Danish Export Association#High Exhibitor Renewals#Frime S A U#Irvin Johnson#J Marr Seafoods Ltd#Krustagroup S A#Leroy Seafood As#Nordic Seafood A S#Parlevliet Van#Royal Greenland A S
Related
MarketsFortune

Global trade’s new playbook: 3 lessons for winning in a world transformed

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. 3M has a big respirator factory in Shanghai. But when the St. Paul–based conglomerate, which ranks No. 382 on this year’s Global 500 list, needed to make more masks as the COVID-19 pandemic mushroomed in May 2020, it didn’t just turn to China. It turned to Aberdeen, S.D. With most hospitals reporting they were operating under “crisis standards of care” because of PPE shortages, 3M quickly added two new wings to its respirator plant there. Within months it was churning out millions more N95s—thousands of miles closer than Shanghai to where they were needed.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

World's Largest Marketing Association Calls for an Unprecedented Industry-Wide 24-Hour Pause for Global Day of Learning

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. The ANA, through the Global CMO Growth Council in partnership with Cannes LIONS, is calling on the worldwide marketing industry to take a collective pause for a Global Day of Learning. On September 14, 2021, through a series of world-class trainings, workshops, master classes and team building, the industry will reinvest in itself, with the intent of bringing all professionals up to speed on best practices as businesses return to their new normal worldwide.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

World’s largest rooftop PV plant powering Chinese industrial park

Chinese PV inverter manufacturer Sungrow said it has supplied its string inverters for a 120 MW rooftop PV plant located in Jining, in China's Shandong province. “The plant was built in an industrial park owned by Shandong Huaqin Group, Zhejiang Fortune Energy Co., Ltd and Shangdong Huaqin Group,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine.
Technologycryptopolitan.com

World-Leading Event Series, TechEx Global, Returning September 2021

The 2021 TechEx world series kicks off, in London, this September with their Global expo. Register today to witness 125+ exhibitors and over 180 speakers…. The world-leading enterprise technology exhibition and conference will return to Business Design Centre, London on 6-7 September 2021 to host its fifth annual event. It will bring together key industries from across the globe for two days of top-level content and thought leadership discussions across 5 co-located events.
IndustryTimes Union

TailWinds Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) August 02, 2021. TailWinds Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. TailWinds Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Insurance Fraud Detection Market is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Fair Issac, SAP

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Insurance Fraud Detection Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Insurance Fraud Detection market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
Businessaithority.com

WalkMe Unveils Latest Product Updates During Elevate, the World’s Largest Digital Adoption Professionals Event

Coinciding With Dap Professionals Day, New Enhancements Include Enterprise-Grade Capabilities, Improved Usability and Performance for Faster Time to Value of Digital Transformation Investments. WalkMe Ltd., a leading provider of digital adoption solutions,announced enhanced capabilities available in the latest release of the WalkMe Digital Adoption Platform (DAP). Unveiled in conjunction with...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Giant earnings growth for the world's largest companies

Never in the history of capitalism have the world's biggest companies grown as fast as the tech giants in recent years. Why it matters: A series of stunning earnings reports this week — with another one likely to arrive Thursday afternoon, from Amazon — has underscored the astonishing growth among a group of companies that were already some of the most profitable of all time.
WorkoutsStamford Advocate

World Gym Commemorates 45th Anniversary With A Global Exercise Event On July 31

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. World Gym International, the iconic fitness brand, is celebrating its 45th Anniversary with a Global Group Exercise event called, “Gorilla Week Goes Global” on Saturday, July 31st. World Gym locations across six continents will be hosting their Group Exercise special event to celebrate the anniversary. Gyms will be posting photos and videos on their social media channels with #GorillaWeekGoesGlobal. To see members participating globally, fans can follow this hashtag. Australia will kick off the event and it will end on the West Coast of the United States.
Animalsohmymag.co.uk

Meet Phantom, the world's largest horse

An seven-foot tall horse that goes by the name of Phantom is making waves on social media for being deemed 'the biggest horse on the planet.'. The seven-year-old Shire, described as being bold, goofy and loving all forms of attention, was transferred to a rescue centre in Maryland because he had grown too big for his original owners to properly house him.
WorldPosted by
AFAR

The World’s Largest Astronomy Museum Opens in Shanghai

The three main architectural components of the building include the Oculus, the Inverted Dome, and the Sphere. The new museum is also one of China’s latest architectural wonders. After an opening ceremony on July 17, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum officially opened to the public on July 18. Located in the...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Billionaires 'kvetching' about population collapse

Some billionaires are “kvetching” — or griping — again. It’s not about high taxes, government regulations or a shortage of workers. Nor is it about climate change, environmental degradation or pollution. No, this time some billionaires are kvetching about an imagined world population collapse. Instead of focusing on critical issues...

Comments / 0

Community Policy