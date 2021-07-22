Cancel
Movies

'Val' offers a deep portrait of the actor Val Kilmer (review)

Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
In his latest film, Val Kilmer gets an unusual screen credit for a bona fide Hollywood movie star: cinematographer. That’s because the documentary “Val” is built on thousands of hours Kilmer filmed since he was a boy — growing up, on movie sets, in cars, in hospitals. This is a lifetime-in-the-making cinematographer’s credit.

Movies
Entertainment
Batman
Celebrities
Movies

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
Movies

Val Kilmer Reveals the Reason He Didn't Want to Do 'Top Gun'

Val Kilmer's career could have looked a lot different had he followed his initial gut feeling on Top Gun. The New York Post reports that the 61-year-old actor said in his recently released documentary Val that when he was first approached about the movie, he didn't want to do it.
Celebrities

Val Kilmer Finds His Voice Again in ‘Val,’ a Moving Reflection on a Life Almost Lost

Handsome, muscular, cocky, and charismatic, Val Kilmer was a prototypical movie star, so it’s somewhat shocking to now see him in such reduced form in Val. Speaking in a gravely rasp via a tracheotomy tube through which he also eats—the byproduct of throat cancer treatment in 2017—and boasting a scrawny frame that’s light years removed from his six-pack heyday, the 61-year-old Kilmer is a withered version of his former matinee idol self, at least physically. Yet despite those health setbacks, he remains a vibrant artist determined to not fade away, and Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s documentary serves as the blockbuster actor’s vehicle for telling his story—and, in the process, reasserting his voice.
Third Coast Review

Review: Val Chronicles Val Kilmer’s Career, Family Life and Infamous Bad Boy Reputation

So the story goes that for pretty much the entirety of his adult life, actor Val Kilmer owned various film and video-recording devices that he used to document every film set he was ever on and a great deal of his off-set life as well, with his family, friends and various side trips his life took up until today. Kilmer is certainly one of his generation’s finest actors (he’s 61 now), but as the years went on, he gained a reputation for being difficult, something of a diva, and certainly a perfectionist, causing big roles in films like Top Gun, Willow, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever to dry up. In more recent years, he was diagnosed with throat cancer (which has apparently gone into full remission), the treatment leaving him unable to speak without great difficulty, making this period in his life all the more critical if he wants to get his story out to the world.
Movies

Val Kilmer opens up for intimate, scrapbook-style 'Val'

“Val” is not so much a documentary as it is a personal memoir from actor Val Kilmer. Kilmer, 61, not only wrote the narration for the film, directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott draw heavily from thousands of hours of home video footage that Kilmer shot throughout his life. “I’ve lived a magical life, and captured quite a bit of it,” he says.
Wide Open Country

Dennis Quaid vs. Val Kilmer: Who Was the Best 'Doc Holliday'?

The gunfight at the legendary O.K. Corral is one of the most well-known stories in the history of the Wild West. The scene has been revisited numerous times over the years in Hollywood in classic cowboy films and TV shows. In fact, the real-life Wyatt Earp even served as a consultant on the sets of old John Wayne movies to help make sure things were portrayed as accurately as possible on the big screen. He's an iconic western hero, with a life full of adventure outside of miraculously surviving the O.K. Corral.
Movies

'Val' offers an intimate glimpse into the life and times of Val Kilmer

ST. LOUIS — Do we really know an actor, or do the movies they are in tell that story for us?. Many people know Val Kilmer by three notable roles: Iceman, Doc Holliday, and Batman. But what the new documentary, "Val," chronicling 40 years of camcorder footage shot by Kilmer himself, shows you is that there was much more to him than just action/cut, takes, and on-set drama.
Movies

Val (2021)

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.
Celebrities

What we learned from Val Kilmer’s documentary ‘Val’

Val Kilmer fans know the actor as the cocky Iceman in “Top Gun” and as the caped crusader in “Batman Forever.” He’s a masculine, charismatic spitfire with a reputation for being difficult on set. But they’ll be shocked to see the former heartthrob and action star today. In the intimate...
Movies

Bio doc 'Val' a must for fans of Kilmer

Rated R. At Landmark Kendall Square and Coolidge Corner Theatre. Stare into the mirror that is "Val," a biographical documentary by and about the actor known as Val Kilmer. What you see is Kilmer in all his iterations: as a boy, as a young actor, a more seasoned actor, a man in his 60s with a tracheostomy tube recovering from throat cancer. You will also see Kilmer as Iceman in "Top Gun" (and engaging in high jinks behind the scenes), as Madmartigan in "Willow," as Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's "The Doors," Simon Templar in "The Saint," opposite Marlon Brando in the folly that was "The Island of Dr. Moreau." You will see him at a high point creatively in "Tombstone" as the terminally ill gunfighter Doc Holliday, twirling his six-guns, and you will see him at his lowest ebb as Batman and Bruce Wayne in the awful "Batman Forever," suffocating in the mask and rubber suit. You may fall in love with Kilmer all over again, which I believe is the intention of the film. Or, you may get sick of him, all over again. Half of the shots in "Val" are close-ups.
Los Angeles Times

Review: Turning the camera on himself, ‘Val’ is a revealing portrait of the life of Kilmer

A movie star’s turbulent narcissism meets a cancer survivor’s vulnerable reflection in “Val,” a documentary about Val Kilmer that is also from Val Kilmer. Leo Scott and Ting Poo are the credited directors of this intimate look at a complicated actor’s bumpy life, but their subject is also the cinematographer — Kilmer having turned the camera on himself perhaps more often than the professional machinery of moviemaking ever did.
Review: Intimate 'Val' lets Val Kilmer tell his own story

"My name is Val Kilmer," the voice says, but it's not Val Kilmer speaking. It's his son, Jack, who narrates "Val," the deeply moving and profoundly intimate documentary about the enigmatic actor and movie star. Val Kilmer no longer sounds like you remember him sounding, and he no longer looks...
Celebrities

Val Kilmer leads a tantalizing tour of his life and career in 'Val'

Val Kilmer joins the ranks of celebrities that fastidiously documented their lives via video, then shared that in documentary form. But "Val" feels more deeply personal and fascinating than most, catching its star in the wake of a terrible illness and exploring the "difficult" label he bore as an actor, one whose career choices didn't always serve him well.
Movies

'Val' is a heartwarming must-see documentary about longtime actor Kilmer

Jul. 23—Val Kilmer, a poster boy of blockbuster-crazed '80s and '90s Hollywood, exists in the duality of being both a household name and a faded entry of America's pop culture memory. His story is unfortunately not unique to Hollywood — an actor who was catapulted into the spotlight before he...
Celebrities

Val: Actor shares his home movies and a part of his soul

Emotional and engaging, the ultra-personal documentary “Val” examines the life of the once high-flying actor Val Kilmer. It’s the kind of trendy celebrity-focused film that attempts to be more artful than salacious. Of course, it helps that Kilmer lived so much of his extraordinary life on camera. Kilmer’s private battle...
Focus Daily News

VAL, A Poignant Documentary About Val Kilmer

“VAL” is a poignant documentary about Val Kilmer, a complicated, enigmatic Hollywood star who has proved impossible to pigeon-hole during his four decades of acting. Some film critics have referred to Kilmer as “his own worst enemy,” while legions of fans have applauded his work in some of their favorite films. During his 40+ years of making movies, several of his directors complained they found Kilmer difficult to work with.

