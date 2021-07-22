Cancel
Public Health

Teen with speech impediment kicked out of class for not wearing mask, CA lawsuit says

By Summer Lin
myrtlebeachonline.com
 11 days ago

A father has sued a California school district after he said his teenage son with a disability was booted from a summer class for not wearing a mask. The father of a 17-year-old student referred to as T.G. in the complaint said that his son has a speech-related disability that prevents him from “wearing a face mask safely” and “causes difficulty pronouncing certain sounds and letters clearly,” according to a lawsuit filed earlier this month against Palo Alto Unified School District in Santa Clara Superior Court.

