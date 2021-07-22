Community rallies around family of 9-year-old boy killed in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — The boy who died Monday afternoon in Belfast was fatally injured while helping to load a vehicle onto a tow truck. Bryan Totman, 9, of Searsmont received emergency aid at the scene and was rushed to Waldo County General Hospital for treatment, but he could not be resuscitated. No criminal charges are expected in connection with his death, according to Belfast Police Chief Gerry Lincoln.bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0