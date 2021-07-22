Julie Chen Moonves dishes on the drama of ‘Big Brother’ Season 23

Airing on the CBS television network, Big Brother is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 23rd season features an all-new group of players and will feature a flight attendant, make-up artist, start-up founder, farmer, kindergarten teacher, forensic scientist, and an attorney, among others. For the first time in the show’s history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse. The players are Alyssa Lopez (24), Azah Awasum (30), Brent Champagne (28), Britini D’Angelo (24), Christian Birkenberger (23), Claire Rehfuss (25), Derek Frazier (29), Derek Xiao (24), Brandon “Frenchie” French (34), Hannah Chaddha (21), Kyland Young (29), Sarah Steagall (27), Tiffany Mitchell (40), Travis Long (22), Whitney Williams (30), and Xavier Prather (27). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the extra-large grand prize of $750,000.
