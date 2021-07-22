Julie Chen Moonves dishes on the drama of ‘Big Brother’ Season 23

The eighth episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 saw a new HOH navigate which alliance he would stick with and an ego a little too large for other houseguests. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding a very Tom Green-centered HOH competition this season of Big Brother. While Britini and Azah feel the heat from Frenchie's elimination, Brent falls more and more in love with himself each day. Hannah feels like vomiting from his words, Whitney wants to run away from her own teammate, and general irritation with him was being felt in the Big Brother house. Tiffany showed her hopes for Brent to be put up by Xavier, but a struggle due to alliances continued to come into play. Whitney also ends up falling into Tiffany's view as a potential individual to put on the block. While Xavier dealt with the struggles of which alliance to stay true to, Tiffany seemed to have made up his mind for him.