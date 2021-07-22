Cancel
Julie Chen Moonves dishes on the drama of ‘Big Brother’ Season 23

cbs17
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Big Brother’ Season 23 is underway on CBS17 Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights. We’re chatting with Host Julie Chen Moonves about this season’s big risks and even bigger rewards.

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

TV ShowsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Richard Dean Anderson of 'MacGyver' starred on other shows

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original "MacGyver" TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don't believe he did any other TV shows. A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since "MacGyver," he has starred in two other shows: "Legend" (1995) and "Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of "Fairly Legal" in 2011.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Big Brother Fans Should Be Worried About The Season 23 Live Feeds

Big Brother Season 23 has already been a vast improvement for the series compared to recent years but, unfortunately, some things have still yet to change. One section of the fandom, the chunk dedicated to viewing the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, would argue that the live feeds are worse than they've ever been. This season live streams cuts have been happening often in the early weeks of the game. Suffice to say if this is the trend for the season, live feed viewers have a right to be worried.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23: Where is Frenchie – Julie Chen extended interview?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode, it makes sense to want to see Julie Chen’s extended interview with the evicted Frenchie. So … where can you see it?. The first thing worth noting here is that there will be more information in this interview about not just Frenchie’s strategy, but what went wrong along the way. (As you would imagine, there’s a LOT to cover here.) He is a polarizing contestant no doubt, but by far he’s one of the most memorable week 2 evictions we’ve ever seen on this show.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E06 Recap: Too Many Alliances Spoil The Veto

The sixth episode of Big Brother season 23 saw the fallout and serious moments from the nominations, an intense veto competition, and big choices from houseguests. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding Kyland's nominations this season of Big Brother. The reaction from Britini was swift and strong amongst her teammates, confused and tearful she was seeking answers for her nomination. Partly you feel for her, but on the other hand her dedication to Frenchie, even throughout his rants and odd behavior, would be concerning to any HOH. The obvious target was on Frenchie's back.
TV & VideosEW.com

Frenchie reacts to everything going wrong on Big Brother

Brandon "Frenchie" French could not have entered the Big Brother house any hotter. He won the first two competitions in which he played, and even won a third competition which did not count but would have given him and his team safety for another week. But then Frenchie got burned. Not only that, but he burned himself.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Big Brother's Frenchie Won't Be Watching The Rest Of Season 23

Even before joining the Season 23 cast, Brandon "Frenchie" French was been a fan of Big Brother for a long time. And for anyone wondering, he's definitely aware he made some mistakes during his time on the show. After one of the most chaotic Head-of-Household reigns in quite some time, the former Houseguest has already thought a lot about what went wrong, and has decided he's not interested in watching the rest of Season 23.
TV Showscartermatt.com

Big Brother 23: Where is Brent Champagne, Julie Chen interview?

Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 eviction, are you looking for the new interview between Brent Champagne and Julie Chen Moonves? Well, we can offer up a little bit more information on that subject within!. Let’s kick things off here with a reminder that these Julie interviews aren’t released immediately after...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E09 Recap: A Sparkling Tutu Veto To Remember

The ninth episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 witnessed a potential crack in the foundation of one alliance and a veto with personal stakes. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding Xavier's nomination ceremony this season of Big Brother. The emotions were high after Xavier's nomination ceremony, with Britini's tears showing a harsh reality and Brent's obliviousness showing how dumb he can be in the moment. Xavier discussed everything with Britini although it's gonna be hard to gain back trust on that side of things.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 E08 Recap: Brent's Ego Rages & Wild Card Worries

The eighth episode of CBS' Big Brother season 23 saw a new HOH navigate which alliance he would stick with and an ego a little too large for other houseguests. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding a very Tom Green-centered HOH competition this season of Big Brother. While Britini and Azah feel the heat from Frenchie's elimination, Brent falls more and more in love with himself each day. Hannah feels like vomiting from his words, Whitney wants to run away from her own teammate, and general irritation with him was being felt in the Big Brother house. Tiffany showed her hopes for Brent to be put up by Xavier, but a struggle due to alliances continued to come into play. Whitney also ends up falling into Tiffany's view as a potential individual to put on the block. While Xavier dealt with the struggles of which alliance to stay true to, Tiffany seemed to have made up his mind for him.
TV ShowsBig Brother 17

Tonight On Big Brother 23: Power of Veto Events

Big Brother 23 is back tonight at 8/7c for the latest Power of Veto episode of the season with the new Head of Household, Xavier, and his plans to target one Houseguest with one more hurdle to clear before Thursday. He’s got Brent and Britini on the Block and a high-stakes comp for safety between the overly confident flight attendant and his martial arts rapping co-Nom. Time to see how all the Veto events play out.
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Big Brother' Fan-Favorite Winner Files for Divorce

Big Brother fan favorite Dr. Will Kirby has filed for divorce from wife Erin Brodie after marrying in 2017. Kirby filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court Thursday, TMZ reports, bringing his marriage to an end after nearly four years of marriage. The former couple shares two children, welcoming son Cash in 2010 and daughter Scarlett in 2012.
TV Showsbleedingcool.com

Big Brother Season 23 Episode 11 Recap: Cookouts & Wild Card Martinis

The tenth episode of CBS' Big Brother Season 23 swung a surprise of the season at houseguests with a crazy Wild Card competition and nomination ceremony. Spoilers are plentiful and heading your way…so turn back now if you don't want surprises and instead read my past article regarding Brent's ego this season of Big Brother. The kings may have had a target on their backs, but safety has them evading any attacks just yet. Derek X continued to contemplate the problems with being connected to the "Royal Flush" alliance, while Alyssa made many valid points about placing Hannah on the chopping block next to Whitney. The funniest moment from the episode, one enough to lighten the tension, was everyone saying they wouldn't wear what Whitney was wearing to the gym (her buckled sports bra…and only sleeves hoodie?). Azah's connection to Derek X about having immigrant parents and growing up in America was a great heartfelt and important point among houseguests to see.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Big Brother: Season 24? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Big Brother is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 23rd season features an all-new group of players and will feature a flight attendant, make-up artist, start-up founder, farmer, kindergarten teacher, forensic scientist, and an attorney, among others. For the first time in the show’s history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse. The players are Alyssa Lopez (24), Azah Awasum (30), Brent Champagne (28), Britini D’Angelo (24), Christian Birkenberger (23), Claire Rehfuss (25), Derek Frazier (29), Derek Xiao (24), Brandon “Frenchie” French (34), Hannah Chaddha (21), Kyland Young (29), Sarah Steagall (27), Tiffany Mitchell (40), Travis Long (22), Whitney Williams (30), and Xavier Prather (27). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the extra-large grand prize of $750,000.

