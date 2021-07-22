Cancel
Analysts see Bitcoin drop to $ 15,000, stocks slump 15%

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks plunged on Monday before cutting losses later in the week, experts say they are uncomfortable, although analysts at Charles Schwab and Guggenheim say a 10-15% correction is coming in the fall. Monday’s fall in the market portends a worrying move for US stocks. Shares are set to fall...

MarketsNEWSBTC

Bitcoin Slumps Below $40k Again, Here’s What To Consider In The Coming Days

Bitcoin temporarily surpassed $40,000 before falling below again as investor sentiment shifted to mildly negative. After climbing to $42,000 over the weekend, it appears like Bitcoin is losing pace once more. As of press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency was down 3%! Bitcoin is currently selling at $38,591 with a market capitalization of $724 billion.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Drops Significantly As The Bullish Rally Gradually Ends

Bitcoin recently lost 5% of its recent price. Many experts speculate that this drop might be due to the U.S. infrastructure bill. The ending of last month – July 2021 was a bit favorable for Bitcoin Price. However, it seems the rally is now declining as most investors are afraid of the Bill. The price surged to $42,400 a few days back but did not drop to $39,667.19.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin price slumps 5% as recent rally begins to cool

The run-up in bitcoin (BTC, -3.9%)‘s price witnessed during the final days of July is facing pressure from sellers looking to cash in their profit amid tensions over a proposed U.S. infrastructure bill’s language. The pullback from Saturday’s top of around $42,400 to current prices of around $39,500 is likely...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Slumped 6% Following Two Green Weeks (Market Watch)

Bitcoin has dropped by more than 6% since the weekend top and struggles just beneath the $40,000 line. Most altcoins have also retraced in a day. After charting a new 11-week high above $42,600, bitcoin has cooled off slightly by retracing to around $40,000. Most altcoins have also calmed since the weekend, with ETH down to $2,600 and BNB dipping beneath $340.
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin Drops 7.67% After Seeing Largest Rise Since May: Possible Reasons

The world's flagship cryptocurrency has been declining since it reached a peak of $42,559 on Aug. 1, dropping almost eight percent by now. On Monday in particular, it has dipped 5.6 percent, hitting $39,280 in New York. The overall decline since Aug. 1 totals 7.67%. Altcoins, including the second-biggest crypto,...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Dropped Today

Provisions in the proposed bill would raise an additional $28 billion from cryptocurrency transactions. Cryptocurrency investors are also eyeing the Robinhood IPO today. At first thought, the ongoing discussions among politicians regarding a large infrastructure bill shouldn't have anything to do with Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) or any other cryptocurrency. But after the U.S. Senate voted yesterday to advance formal negotiations on an approximately $1 trillion infrastructure package, cryptocurrencies became part of the discussion. That vote is one of the reasons Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), and Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) are lower today. The cryptocurrencies opened down between 2% and 5%. As of 9:45 a.m. EDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were less than 1% lower, while Ripple was still down 3.5%
Marketsambcrypto.com

Analyst on Bitcoin: This is ‘a very strong sign of…’

For one whole day, after some pretty monotonous consolidations and devastating price dips, Bitcoin price candles were green on a one-hour, four-hour, and one-day chart. With this latest movement, market speculations were rife if this rally was here to stay. In the case of Bitcoin, its price has been affected...
StocksWashington Post

Stocks slump to close out July because of slow tech sector

U.S. equities ended July with a losing week, as concerns mounted that slower growth at big technology firms will offset renewed signs the American economy continues to rebound. The S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent in the five-day span to 4,395. It closed at a record Monday before a spate of...
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Huge Bitcoin Inflow To Gemini Behind The Drop To $38k?

On-chain analysis shows that crypto exchange Gemini observed huge Bitcoin inflows just before the plunge down to $38k. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, crypto exchange Gemini saw huge inflows earlier today resulting in a positive spike in the netflows. Before examining the data, here are some quick definitions...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) fell 6.2% on Thursday, following the release of the digital payment giant's second-quarter results. PayPal's net revenue jumped 19% year over year to $6.2 billion, fueled by an 11.4 million increase in active accounts and a 40% surge in total payment volume (TPV). Adjusted earnings per share, however, rose only 8%, due in part to a 1.7 percentage point decline in its operating margin.
StocksStreet.Com

Buy MicroStrategy Stock to Bet on Bitcoin

The price of bitcoin is surging again yet the real move higher may only be getting started. Demand is probably coming from Asia. Bobby Lee, the entrepreneur who ran China’s first bitcoin exchange, believes the government is headed toward a cryptocurrency ban. Given the corporate crackdown this week, it makes sense nationals would seek the relative safety of an anonymous digital coin.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin analyst talks about the ‘opportunity’ in the current market

With a geared up price action and an accelerated upward movement for most currencies on the back of Bitcoin’s rally, newer levels of sentiment and behavior were witnessed market-wide. While all rallies come as a sigh of relief, this Bitcoin rally in particular was of importance after the many negative news and sentiments that were surrounding BTC for the past couple of months.
StocksInvestorPlace

Robinhood Stock Price Predictions: Why One Analyst Sees HOOD Stock Hitting $65

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has officially hit the public markets, and both loyal Redditors and legacy analysts are paying close attention. The first few hours of trading of HOOD stock have not been particularly successful. In fact, shares are down roughly 4% from the $38 offering price. However, one name on Wall Street was eager to get ahead of the crowd, and he sees significant gains ahead. So what do you need to know about the latest Robinhood stock price predictions?
StocksFOXBusiness

Robinhood stock drops in IPO debut

Robinhood Markets Inc.'s IPO was greeted with a lukewarm response as shares fell over 10% in the first few minutes of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol HOOD. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 37.72 -0.28 -0.74%. On Wednesday, the company priced...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why EQT Corporation Stock Is Slumping Today

Higher natural gas prices cut both ways. The Alta deal should boost its results in the future. Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) tumbled more than 10% by 10:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Weighing on the natural gas stock was its second-quarter report. So what. EQT posted a surprise loss for...
Marketszycrypto.com

As Bitcoin and Ethereum Springs Forth, Chinese Stocks See Biggest Slump In Years

Recent events have shown that the traditional financial market is just as volatile as any other market; contrary to the popularly held consensus that cryptocurrencies are the only volatile market. China’s falling stock market proves that the traditional financial market is just as volatile as the cryptocurrency market. Over the...

