Analysts see Bitcoin drop to $ 15,000, stocks slump 15%

Provisions in the proposed bill would raise an additional $28 billion from cryptocurrency transactions. Cryptocurrency investors are also eyeing the Robinhood IPO today. At first thought, the ongoing discussions among politicians regarding a large infrastructure bill shouldn't have anything to do with Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) or any other cryptocurrency. But after the U.S. Senate voted yesterday to advance formal negotiations on an approximately $1 trillion infrastructure package, cryptocurrencies became part of the discussion. That vote is one of the reasons Bitcoin, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), and Ripple (CRYPTO:XRP) are lower today. The cryptocurrencies opened down between 2% and 5%. As of 9:45 a.m. EDT, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were less than 1% lower, while Ripple was still down 3.5%