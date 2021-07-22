Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Man arrested for string of armed robberies across Jacksonville

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who is believed to be at the center of multiple armed robberies over the last week.

According to JSO, the Robbery Unit began investigating the robberies last Friday, July 16. Detectives believed four of the robberies were related and involved the same suspect.

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, while operating in the 1200 block of Kings Road, a plain-clothed detective observed a Lorenzo Spencer Kenon, 38, quickly leaving a local business with money falling from his pockets.

The detective observed Kenon get into a grey Nissan Murano and drive off. As officers began to follow the vehicle they say a report of an armed robbery was received at the location where Kenon had just left.

According to a report, the detective activated his emergency equipment, but the man did not stop. Kenon then slowed down and jumped out of the car, running away on foot.

Following a short foot chase, officers say Kenon was arrested.

Kenon was arrested for the single Armed Robbery. He has since been charged with Armed Robbery in four additional cases.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

